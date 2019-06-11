UrduPoint.com
ISSI Building To Get Makeover With Rs 29.7 Mln

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

The building of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), a think-tank working under the Foreign Affairs Division, will be renovated with a cost of Rs 29.7 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The building of Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), a think-tank working under the Foreign Affairs Division, will be renovated with a cost of Rs 29.7 million.

The ISSI building, situated in the foothills of Margala hills in capital's Sector F-5/2, will get a makeover of its various sections besides installation of an elevator.

Currently, the building only houses a staircase which leads up to the third floor and is used by the visitors to attend the frequently-held sessions.

Established in 1973, the ISSI works on objective analyses of regional and global strategic issues, affecting international peace and security.

