ISSI celebrates 74th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday organized a special event to celebrate the 74th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

Mr Wang Shengjie, Counsellor at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, participated in the event and delivered remarks on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, said a press release.

The event was also addressed by Ambassador Tehmina Janjua, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, and Ambassador Masood Khalid, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to China.

In his remarks on the occasion, Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the enduring strength and strategic depth of the Pakistan-China relationship, calling it a "model of inter-state relations" rooted in strategic mutual trust, mutual respect, and unwavering mutual support. He emphasized that this abiding relationship has stood the test of time and evolved into an All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He also noted that recent developments in the South Asia had reinforced the fact that the Pakistan-China relationship remained a factor for peace and stability in the region.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties in all domains — including regional connectivity, development, and people-to-people linkages — and expressed confidence that the iron-clad friendship will continue to flourish in the years ahead.

Mr Wang Shengjie, Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, highlighted the enduring strength and salience of China-Pakistan relations, which have withstood the test of time and regional challenges. He emphasized China’s continued commitment to regional peace, stability, and developments and added that China remains dedicated to working closely with Pakistan and regional partners to foster connectivity and economic growth.

He also underscored the importance of joint efforts to deliver tangible benefits through CPEC, reaffirming the shared vision of a peaceful and prosperous future for the region.

Ambassador Tehmina Janjua mentioned about the exemplary coordination between Pakistani and Chinese missions across multilateral platforms. She described the relationship as one of "iron brothers and steel sisters," marked by mutual trust, unwavering support on core issues, and shared progress. Ambassador Tehmina Janjua praised China’s remarkable development trajectory and reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to this time-tested partnership.

Ambassador Masood Khalid described Pakistan-China relationship as a model of inter-state cooperation, rooted in principles of mutual respect, non-interference, and a shared vision for regional peace and development.

Tracing historical milestones such as the construction of the Karakoram Highway, he emphasized the visionary leadership on both sides that laid the foundation for today’s comprehensive and multi-dimensional partnership. He reaffirmed the bond as one that is deeply embedded in the hearts of the people and a pillar of regional stability.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood highlighted the enduring and time-tested nature of Pakistan-China relations, recalling China’s steadfast support to Pakistan through critical junctures in history. He affirmed that the bond—often described as higher than mountains and deeper than oceans—continues to grow stronger with each passing year.

The event concluded with a cake-cutting ceremony, denoting festive spirit of the occasion.