ISSI celebrates I Day with fervor under the theme "Mera Pakistan"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday marked Pakistan's Independence Day with a vibrant celebration under the theme "Mera Pakistan."

The event, held at the ISSI was a tribute to the rich diversity, cultural heritage, and indomitable spirit of the Pakistani people, a news release said.

With the active participation of ISSI Interns, the festivities were imbued with youthful energy, creativity, and an unshakable belief in Pakistan’s progress and prosperity.

The Interns presented a series of short videos, delivered passionate speeches, and performed milli naghmay (national songs).

The videos depicted the multifaceted identity of Pakistan, highlighting the cultural richness of various regions across the country.

The celebration also highlighted the vital role of women in the nation's progress and paid homage to important personalities who have played a pivotal part in shaping Pakistan's history.

It was also emphasized that the Independence Day reminded us of the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and that Pakistan would remain in abiding solidarity with them until they realized their inalienable right to self-determination.

The singing of patriotic songs by the young Interns filled the atmosphere with a distinct sense of unity and pride. Their performances were met with deep appreciation, reflecting the collective national spirit that defined Independence Day celebrations in Pakistan.

Director General of ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his address, extended heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He commended the Interns for their creative contributions and the meaningful content they produced.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also took the opportunity to share a historical perspective on the Pakistan movement, especially the rationale for the demand for a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

In this regard, he particularly highlighted the role of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, Allama Mohammad Iqbal, and Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. All these leaders initially started as proponents of Hindu-Muslim unity but eventually changed their views after the majority community’s rigid and inflexible attitude.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed that the Independence Day was both a youm-e-tashakkur (Day of thanks-giving) and youm-e-tajdeed-e-ehad (Day of renewing pledge).

Thanking the founding fathers for their courage, wisdom and foresight as well as the martyrs for their invaluable sacrifices, and renewing the pledge to build Pakistan according to the Quaid’s vision.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized the importance of hope and resilience, stressing that despite the challenges Pakistan had faced, the nation has tenaciously moved forward and made relentless efforts to realize its fullest potential.

He noted that Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement in the Paris Olympics testified to this spirit, which had made the Independence Day celebrations that much more cherished.

Chairman BoG, ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, lauded the efforts of young participants and shared his thoughts on the Pakistan movement and Pakistan’s history since Independence. This was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony in which the research faculty, staff and Interns participated.

The ISSI Independence Day celebration concluded with a renewed sense of patriotism and a collective resolve to contribute towards the development of Pakistan in all domains.

The event was a fitting tribute to the nation's history and a hopeful look towards its future.