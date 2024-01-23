Open Menu

ISSI Convenes Roundtable On False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics Of India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2024 | 09:52 PM

ISSI convenes roundtable on False Flag Operations, Electoral Politics of India

As the general elections in India draw nearer, the India Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a Round Table discussion on “Unravelling the Nexus: False Flag Operations and Electoral Politics of India”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) As the general elections in India draw nearer, the India Study Centre at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a Round Table discussion on “Unravelling the Nexus: False Flag Operations and Electoral politics of India.”

The participants of the Round Table included eminent former diplomats, defence practitioners, think-tank representatives, and members of the media and academic community. The event aimed at assessing potential implications of such incidents on regional stability as well as underscoring the imperative of responsible actions in the South Asian geopolitical landscape, a news release said.

The deliberations delved into the possibilities of another false flag operation in the run-up to Indian elections, the historical precedents, the modus operandi in previous instances, and the effect of such occurrences on public perceptions relating to issues of peace and security, bilateral relations, and national security.

The experts analysed the events surrounding the Pulwama incident, Pakistan’s swift response after Balakot strike, and the country’s simultaneous engagement in the strategic, diplomatic and information arenas. The participants highlighted both Pakistan's firm resolve as well as measured, timely and effective response, consistent with its commitment to ensuring regional stability.

The range of Pakistan’s response options across various domains was also considered. In essence, participants highlighted the importance of extreme vigilance and overall preparedness. The participants also underscored the importance of proactive diplomacy as well as the role of international community in recognizing and supporting Pakistan's efforts to maintain strategic stability in South Asia.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Balakot Media Event Asia

Recent Stories

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

3 minutes ago
 SLA to give awards on published books, research pa ..

SLA to give awards on published books, research papers, technology

3 minutes ago
 District administration conducts operation against ..

District administration conducts operation against encroachments in Qasimabad

4 minutes ago
 CM launches Bannu economic Zone

CM launches Bannu economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 viol ..

AC cracks down on price hike, encroachment, 7 violators held

8 minutes ago
 May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PT ..

May-9 violence: LHC restores pre-arrest bail of PTI founder in 7 cases

8 minutes ago
Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gea ..

Kazi urges global vigilance as over 60 nations gear up for historic elections in ..

8 minutes ago
 Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI fou ..

Court testifies six more witnesses against PTI founder in cypher case

8 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in gene ..

Efforts afoot to implement code of conduct in general election

8 minutes ago
 Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not ..

Sharjeel Memon says PPP's relation with people not limited to election campaign

19 minutes ago
 KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

Kakakhel advocates accelerated role for KVDA

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan