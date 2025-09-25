ISSI forges collaborative partnership with Kuwaiti think-tank RRC

Building on its international partnerships, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reconnaissance Research Centre (RRC) -- Kuwait’s first independent, non-governmental think-tank

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI, and Mr. Abdulaziz M. Al-Anjeri, Founder and CEO, Reconnaissance Research Cente, respectively, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

The on-line event was attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Zafar Iqbal; and Ms. Amina Khan, Director, Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East, and Africa (CAMEA), ISSI.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks on the occasion, commended the leadership of RRC for promoting dialogue and exchange of knowledge in the Gulf region.

He expressed special appreciation for the initiative taken by Ambassador Dr. Zafar Iqbal and proactive support extended to help forge this institutional relationship between the two think-tanks.

Noting the long-standing historical, cultural and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Kuwait, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed the signing of the MoU would pave the way for deeper research and academic collaboration. He highlighted the wide range of subjects for joint cooperation, fostering people-to-people links as a vital component of the overall fraternal relations between the two countries. He reaffirmed ISSI’s commitment to developing intellectual and institutional synergies with RRC, and working towards the realisation of practical goals.

Mr Abdulaziz M. Al-Anjeri described the signing of the MoU as a significant milestone that will enable pursuance of a concrete plan of action. He appreciated the support extended by the Pakistan Ambassador in Kuwait in facilitating the MoU and stressed the importance of building a practical and result-oriented partnership.

Emphasizing concrete steps for forging an impactful relationship, CEO Dr. Al-Anjeri expressed the intention to establish a dedicated unit at RRC for follow-up on the MoU and to focus on Kuwait-Pakistan cooperation and related regional issues.

Ambassador Dr. Zafar Iqbal expressed his gratitude at the signing of the MoU and reaffirmed his continued support for closer people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Kuwait including between the think-tanks. He also lauded the Reconnaissance Research Centre and ISSI for working together to pursue new avenues of cooperation.

The MoU marks a vital step forward in strengthening closer collaboration between Pakistan and Kuwait, particularly in the academic, research and think-tanks domains. The central element of the MoU is the exchange of officials and experts for the purposes of research, field study, professional training, exchange of views, and sharing of experience in the areas of common interest. Joint scientific research, events, and exchange of publications will also constitute part of the agreed framework of cooperation.