ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has concluded an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Institute of China and Contemporary Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences (ICCA RAS) to forge a collaborative partnership.

The ICCA RAS is a premier Russian think-tank providing policy inputs for several decades now.

At the meeting held at ISSI, the Russian delegation was led by Dr. Kirill Babaev, Director of ICCA RAS, and included Dr. Vladimir Sotnikov, Researcher at the Center for Central Asian Studies, and Dr. Olga Gerasimova, Head of the Department of International Cooperation and External Relations, said a press release.

On the ISSI side, Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood was joined by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG ISSI; Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP; and members of ISSI’s research faculty including Asadullah Khan, Ms. Mahrukh Khan, Taimur Khan, and Ms. Maheen Shafiq.

The deliberations focused on the enhancement and institutionalisation of bilateral cooperation between ISSI and ICCA RAS. A wide range of subjects was discussed, including the current trajectory and future prospects of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations; regional and global developments including in the Asia-Pacific region; issues of connectivity, trade, and security; and Pakistan’s relations with Central Asian states.

Russia’s growing engagement with Central Asia was also discussed, as was the special significance of Pakistan-China strategic partnership.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce efforts for further strengthening this important bilateral partnership. It was noted that think-tanks like ISSI and ICCA RAS have a critical role to play in fostering mutual understanding, policy dialogue, and long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and Dr. Kirill Babaev signed the ISSI-ICCA RAS MoU for their respective sides. The MoU sets the framework for collaboration in multiple domains, including exchange of researchers, joint research projects, co-hosted events, and collaborative publications, marking a significant step forward in institutionalising academic and strategic cooperation.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism for enhanced engagement and concrete outcomes in the days ahead.