ISSI, FREF Agree To Increase Mutual Collaboration On Geo-economics, Regional Connectivity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Golden Ring Economic Forum (GREF), Lahore on Thursday agreed to increase mutual collaboration, with a Primary emphasis on geo-economics and regional connectivity.

A delegation from the GREF, led by its Chairman Lt Gen (retd) Sikander Afzal and comprising President Engr Hasnain Reza Mirza, Vice President Meher Kashif Younus and Director BoG Dr. Shahid Hasan, visited the ISSI, said a press release.

Former ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, led the ISSI side. Other participants included Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director CSP, Mahrukh Khan, RF,� Muhammad Naeem Salik, Research Fellow, and Muhammad Taimur Fahad Khan, Research Associate.

The GREF delegation highlighted its role as a think-tank, focussing on long-term economic and strategic issues that are of importance to Pakistan.

The discussion pertained to Pakistan's relations with Turkiye, Russia, China, Iran, and Central Asian Republics. The exchange of views focussed on the political, diplomatic, trade, investment, energy, and people-to-people aspects of these relationships.

Sohail Mahmood underscored the importance of injecting enhanced economic content into these relationships, stressing that as an imperative. He underlined that while prudently handling the geo-politics, Pakistan's task was to accentuate its pivot to geo-economics. In this context, he added, mobilization of efforts for enhanced trade, investment, economic cooperation, and connectivity was indispensable.

