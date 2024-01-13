ISSI Holds Event Marking 'Global Day Of Action For Gaza'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 11:18 PM
The Centre for Afghanistan Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Saturday organized an event to express solidarity with the people of Palestine on the ‘Global Day of Action for Gaza
Nader al Turk, Deputy Head of the Palestine Mission in Pakistan, joined on the occasion.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI; Director CAMEA, Amina Khan; and members of team CAMEA were also present, said a press release issued on Saturday.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, emphasised Pakistan’s abiding support for the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people and a just solution through the establishment of an independent, viable, sovereign and contiguous Palestinian State.
Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people over the enormous human losses incurred due to Israeli onslaught, he also underscored Pakistan's stance for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire.
Amina Khan, while expressing her views, stated that Pakistan will continue to stand firmly with the people of Palestine until the legitimate rights of the people are achieved.
She strongly condemned Israel’s systematic and brutal occupation, tantamount to genocide, and called for the lifting of the inhumane siege and urgent need for a ceasefire.
Nader al Turk highlighted the dire conditions faced by Palestinian civilians, especially children and women, in the Gaza Strip. He referred to the ongoing situation as genocide and also said that Palestinians are resilient and determined to uphold their rights until justice is served.
Speaking about the solidarity and support from Pakistan, he expressed gratitude for the continuous historic support extended by the government and the people of Pakistan. Turk commended the visionary stance of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, regarding Palestine. He also termed the relationship between Pakistan and Palestine as deep and expressed his belief that it will continue to grow stronger.
Ambassador Khalid Mahmood reiterated Pakistan’s support for Palestine, and stressed the urgent need for a ceasefire, which he said was the responsibility of the international community.
