ISSI holds first bilateral dialogue with HAS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Wednesday held its first bilateral dialogue with the Heart of Asia Society (HAS) based in Kabul Afghanistan.

The distinguished panel of speakers included Director General, ISSI former ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, President, HAS former ambassador Jawed Ludin, Amina Khan, Director Centre for middle East, Africa & Afghanistan, ISSI, a former ambassador Janan Mosazai, Vice President, HAS and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG, ISSI.

According to a press release, there were two sessions in the dialogue.

The first agenda was on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and the second session was on the Afghan peace process "Prospects for Regional Peace & Stability'.

The key points raised during the discussion were about the prospects for a long-term strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Five areas of cooperation where the two countries could work together were also identified including political, economic, security, people to people contacts and refugees.

On the economic front speakers agreed that the transit trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very important.