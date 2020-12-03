UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ISSI Holds First Bilateral Dialogue With HAS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISSI holds first bilateral dialogue with HAS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) Wednesday held its first bilateral dialogue with the Heart of Asia Society (HAS) based in Kabul Afghanistan.

The distinguished panel of speakers included Director General, ISSI former ambassador Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, President, HAS former ambassador Jawed Ludin, Amina Khan, Director Centre for middle East, Africa & Afghanistan, ISSI, a former ambassador Janan Mosazai, Vice President, HAS and Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BOG, ISSI.

According to a press release, there were two sessions in the dialogue.

The first agenda was on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations and the second session was on the Afghan peace process "Prospects for Regional Peace & Stability'.

The key points raised during the discussion were about the prospects for a long-term strategic partnership agreement between the two countries.

Five areas of cooperation where the two countries could work together were also identified including political, economic, security, people to people contacts and refugees.

On the economic front speakers agreed that the transit trade and connectivity between Pakistan and Afghanistan were very important.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Kabul Islamabad Middle East Refugee Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

1 minute ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

1 minute ago

Govt to complete its constitutional tenure: Vawda

1 minute ago

China's Aviation Administration Suspends Flights o ..

1 minute ago

FM calls Nigerian counterpart, offers condolences ..

1 minute ago

Iraq Hopes Next US Administration to Change Approa ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.