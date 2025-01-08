Open Menu

ISSI Holds Guest Lecture ‘Japan’s Perspective On Regional Issues

Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 06:20 PM

ISSI holds guest lecture ‘Japan’s Perspective on Regional Issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a guest lecture on “Japan’s Perspective on Regional Issues,” delivered by Prof Dr Kawashima Shin, from the University of Tokyo.

Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, also participated in the event, said a press release.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, highlighted the enduring friendship between Pakistan and Japan. He underscored the historical and multifaceted ties between the two countries, rooted in mutual respect, shared interests, and commitment to peace and development.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also noted Japan’s prominent role as a steadfast partner in Pakistan’s development journey and stressed growing collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, climate change, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and regional stability. He also stressed the importance of enhanced academic and policy dialogues and think-tank collaboration between Pakistan and Japan.

Ambassador Akamatsu Shuichi highlighted the long-standing Pakistan-Japan partnership and expressed hope for continued collaboration to address regional and global challenges. He also appreciated ISSI’s efforts to foster mutual understanding through scholarly exchanges.

Prof Dr Kawashima Shin, in his lecture, focused on Japan’s modernization and its evolving role in regional geopolitics.

Highlighting the transformative journey from the Meiji Restoration to its post-World War II economic resurgence, he underscored Japan’s commitment to peace, democracy, and regional cooperation.

He reflected on the enduring partnership between Japan and Pakistan, noting the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations celebrated last year. Dr Kawashima emphasized Japan’s dedication to fostering economic and cultural ties within the region, reinforcing its role as a proactive contributor to East Asian stability and prosperity.

Dr Kawashima also discussed the challenges and opportunities in East Asia, focusing on the importance of balanced diplomacy and mutual cooperation. He highlighted Japan’s steadfast belief in maintaining open dialogues with neighboring countries to ensure regional stability.

Stressing the necessity of economic interdependence, he acknowledged Japan’s efforts to strengthen trade and investment networks while respecting the sovereignty and diverse aspirations of its partners.

Earlier, Dr Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC, highlighted Japan’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s development through Official Development Assistance (ODA) and cultural exchanges. He underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and addressing shared regional and global challenges collaboratively.

The lecture was attended by a diverse audience, including practitioners, academics, and members of civil society and the media.

