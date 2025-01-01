ISSI Holds Roundtable On Pakistan-China Relations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted an In-house Roundtable discussion titled ‘Pakistan-China relations’ here on Wednesday.
Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi was the Keynote Speaker.
The event brought together senior diplomats and renowned scholars to reflect on the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China and evaluate its future trajectory in the wake of the evolving bilateral, regional and global context, said a press release issued.
In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on Pakistan’s strategic relationships, particularly the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.
He highlighted the steady progression of Pakistan-China relations since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, the salience of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the implications of the evolving global order marked by major-power contestation and growing multi-polarity.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi provided a comprehensive analysis of China’s rise, Beijing’s engagement with the region and globally, and the current state of play in bilateral relations.
He also underlined the efforts of the Pakistan mission in Beijing towards imparting greater depth and substance to the trade, investment and economic dimensions of the relationship.
The participants engaged in a wide-ranging exchange of ideas during the interactive session, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration, improvement of the business-to-business (B2B) interface, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.
The participants stressed the vital importance of policy foresight and preparedness to maximize the potential of this critical partnership in a changing global order.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-China relationship in light of contemporary challenges and opportunities.
Recent Stories
Al Neyadi, Al Nafeesa lead sand drift competitions at Liwa Festival
Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson
Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..
Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products
Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points
Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025
UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Crackdown launched against illegal medical labs2 minutes ago
-
ISSI holds roundtable on Pakistan-China relations2 minutes ago
-
Providing quality healthcare to all citizens government's top priority: Syedaal Khan2 minutes ago
-
BISP beneficiaries to get increased Benazir Kafalat stipends in New Year2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Teaching Hospital treated 1.77 Million Patients in 202412 minutes ago
-
Interior Ministry launches biometric B-Forms for Children over 10 to enhance security31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 KPK responds to over 241,000 emergencies in 202432 minutes ago
-
Fire incidents took 11 lives during 202442 minutes ago
-
Tarar congratulates newly elected leaders of KJF office bearers42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan responds to 8914 emergencies in 202442 minutes ago
-
Washington Post exposes India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities, target kil ..51 minutes ago
-
Hunerfest for youth empowerment, concludes52 minutes ago