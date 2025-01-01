Open Menu

ISSI Holds Roundtable On Pakistan-China Relations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted an In-house Roundtable discussion titled ‘Pakistan-China relations’ here on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi was the Keynote Speaker.

The event brought together senior diplomats and renowned scholars to reflect on the enduring partnership between Pakistan and China and evaluate its future trajectory in the wake of the evolving bilateral, regional and global context, said a press release issued.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood reaffirmed the Institute’s commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue on Pakistan’s strategic relationships, particularly the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

He highlighted the steady progression of Pakistan-China relations since the founding of the People’s Republic in 1949, the salience of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the implications of the evolving global order marked by major-power contestation and growing multi-polarity.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi provided a comprehensive analysis of China’s rise, Beijing’s engagement with the region and globally, and the current state of play in bilateral relations.

He also underlined the efforts of the Pakistan mission in Beijing towards imparting greater depth and substance to the trade, investment and economic dimensions of the relationship.

The participants engaged in a wide-ranging exchange of ideas during the interactive session, emphasizing the importance of sustained collaboration, improvement of the business-to-business (B2B) interface, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

The participants stressed the vital importance of policy foresight and preparedness to maximize the potential of this critical partnership in a changing global order.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to further strengthening the Pakistan-China relationship in light of contemporary challenges and opportunities.

