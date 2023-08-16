Open Menu

ISSI Hosts Intern University Students

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 09:06 PM

ISSI hosts intern university students

The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a delegation of university students working as interns at the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a delegation of university students working as interns at the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

ISSI Director General Sohail Mahmood held a wide-ranging talk on Pakistan's foreign policy in the evolving global and regional environment marked by traditional and non-traditional security threats and challenges, including major-power competition, Russia-Ukraine conflict, Covid-19 pandemic, and climate change, a news release said.

He also dilated in detail on Pakistan-India relations and the historical, legal and security dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He stressed the importance of whole-of-nation approach while advancing the just Kashmir cause.

The talk was followed by an interactive session, in which different aspects of Pakistan's foreign policy, Pakistan's place in the global arena, and the role of youth in promoting Pakistan's interests and positive image were discussed.

Earlier, Acting Director of the India Study Centre, Malik Qasim Mustafa gave an informative presentation on the ISSI structure and its five centres of excellence.

Mahwish Hafeez, a Research Fellow at ISC-ISSI, also shared a comprehensive overview of ISC's activities, highlighting past events, research publications, and future research proposals.

KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani expressed appreciation for the support and cooperation of ISSI and ISC in hosting the delegation. He encouraged the delegation to represent Pakistan positively.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Altaf Hussain Jammu

Recent Stories

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of ..

Corruption case: Court extends physical remand of Moonis' secretary

14 minutes ago
 Punjab police arrest 3 more dangerous POs

Punjab police arrest 3 more dangerous POs

9 minutes ago
 Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HP ..

Technical bid for construction of 30 MW Ghuwari HPP opens

14 minutes ago
 FAO organizes 'Baseline Validation workshop'

FAO organizes 'Baseline Validation workshop'

14 minutes ago
 BISE to announce ninth class result on Aug 22

BISE to announce ninth class result on Aug 22

9 minutes ago
 IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to fa ..

IGP distributes ownership documents of plots to families of police martyrs

19 minutes ago
2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's Nor ..

2 killed in train-car collision in Indonesia's North Sumatra

19 minutes ago
 IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahza ..

IGP pays tribute to martyred police officer Shahzad Ahmed Cheema

19 minutes ago
 Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work ..

Chinese premier outlines measures to achieve work goals

19 minutes ago
 LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for ..

LHC verdict leads to exemption from section 7E for taxpayers: LCCI spokesman

19 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed among victims of Mingora lands ..

Cheques distributed among victims of Mingora landslide

14 minutes ago
 IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehry ..

IHC orders immediate release of PTI leaders Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan