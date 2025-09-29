The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with China Media Group (CMG), on Monday hosted an International Seminar on the “Global Governance Initiative (GGI): China’s Vision of a Just and Fair Order”

Ms. Wang Lei, Country Head of CMG, in her remarks, described GGI as a continuation of China’s commitment to a just international order and a shared future for mankind. She underscored the vital role of the media in enhancing communication, building mutual trust, and deepening the China-Pakistan friendship, said a press release.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, in his welcome remarks highlighted the significance of President Xi Jinping’s timely initiative announced at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin earlier this month. He underlined that GGI, anchored in the five core concepts of sovereign equality, international law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach, and practical results, seeks to strengthen inclusivity, democratization, and effectiveness in global governance.

He emphasized that GGI complements President Xi Jinping’s three earlier initiatives – Global Development Initiative (GDI), Global Security Initiative (GSI), and Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) – offering an alternative vision of a peaceful, stable and cooperative world. These three initiatives were already serving as global public goods.

Highlighting Pakistan’s strong support, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said that GGI would reinforce the UN-centered multilateral system, accelerate progress toward the SDGs, and complement the BRI, especially CPEC. He suggested that besides utilizing SCO as the platform to promote GGI, new mechanisms such as ‘Friends of GGI’ may be created to garner the broadest possible support of the UN membership. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working with China and the international community in this direction.

Maj. Gen. (R) Fazle Elahi Akbar, Chairman FSDS Bangladesh, in his keynote address, lauded the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) as a beacon of hope for a world beset by conflict, unilateralism, and injustice. He underlined that GGI offers a fairer alternative to the existing global order.

Highlighting its potential to address pressing crises in the Middle East, including Gaza and Palestine, he emphasized that GGI can promote peace, justice, and humanitarian relief where the UN has struggled. He noted that by fostering inclusivity and practical action, GGI has the capacity to reform international governance and deliver genuine security and prosperity for all.

Ambassador Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, highlighted that the GGI resonates with Pakistan’s long-standing support for multilateralism, peaceful dispute resolution, and equal representation of all states.

He stressed the importance of reforming the UN system, particularly the Security Council, and urged international financial institutions to respond more effectively to the needs of developing countries. He further underlined Pakistan-China cooperation as a model of solidarity in advancing global peace and development.

Shakeel Ahmad Ramay, CEO of AIERD, noted that global governance is at a crossroads and emphasized GGI as a corrective, action-driven framework rooted in common prosperity.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, Additional Director General FIA, highlighted the erosion of fairness in current systems and called for prioritizing victims’ rights, exposing perpetrators, and building collective platforms through GGI to ensure meaningful global action. Dr. Xue Lei, Research Fellow at SIIS, stressed that the GGI promotes sovereignty, multilateralism, and results-oriented action, offering inclusive solutions through platforms like AIIB and BRICS Bank.

Ambassador Moin-ul-Haque, Pakistan’s Former Ambassador to China, underlined President Xi Jinping’s vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, anchored in the five landmark initiatives. He recalled Pakistan’s leading role in supporting GDI and noted CPEC as the flagship project of BRI. He pointed to persistent challenges such as wars, inequality, climate injustice, and institutional failures, stressing that GGI provides a timely and practical framework for reform.

Wang Shengjie, Political Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy, described the GGI as a timely response to global turbulence and shifting power dynamics. Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic achievements and strong partnership with China, he stressed the need for equality, rule of law, and reform of global institutions to better represent the Global South.

He noted that GGI, together with China’s other initiatives including the Belt and Road Initiative, provides a solid framework for a shared future, and urged major powers to replace confrontation with solidarity and cooperation in tackling global challenges such as climate change and artificial intelligence.

Chief Guest, Murtaza Solangi, Spokesperson to the President of Pakistan and former Federal Minister, highlighted that the GGI reaffirms the UN’s founding values and provides a comprehensive framework for development, security, and civilizational harmony.

Drawing on Pakistan’s experiences in disaster relief, peacekeeping, and social protection, he stressed the need for fairness, inclusivity, and practical action in global governance. Linking GGI’s principles with Pakistan’s priorities in climate resilience, connectivity, and technology, he proposed joint work on early warning systems, second-phase CPEC cooperation, and responsible use of AI, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to translate GGI’s vision into practical outcomes.

Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI, reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong support for the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), describing it as a game-changer for the region and beyond. He emphasized the importance of the Pakistan-China partnership in advancing a more inclusive, just, and responsive global governance architecture.

Earlier in his opening remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director China Pakistan Study Centre, highlighted the GGI as a forward-looking vision rooted in equality, multilateralism, and people-centered development, offering just and sustainable solutions to global challenges.

The event brought together eminent diplomats, scholars, practitioners, media persons, and policymakers from Pakistan and China, to deliberate on this timely initiative announced by President Xi Jinping on 1 September 2025 at the SCO Plus meeting in Tianjin, China.