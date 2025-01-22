Open Menu

ISSI Hosts KIIR Interns For Session On Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Wednesday hosted a group of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Interns, hailing from students from Islamabad’s leading universities.

The group was led by KIIR Chairman Altaf Hussain Wani. The interaction was part of ISSI’s initiative of engaging

the youth, particularly on issues of national importance and Pakistan’s foreign policy, said a press release issued

here.

In his introductory remarks, Dr Khurram Abbas, Director ISC, stressed the importance of precise academic discourse

on the Kashmir issue, emphasizing alignment with Pakistan’s official stance based on UNSC resolutions enshrining

the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

In his detailed expose, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the importance of effective narrative-building

in shaping global perceptions and stressed the imperatives of clarity, accuracy and consistency while presenting Pakistan’s case.

He highlighted the distinct legal, human rights, and peace and security dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute

and elaborated on India’s detrimental actions on each of those counts.

He also noted that the ‘Hindutva’ ideology posed

a formidable structural constraint in the way of any forward movement both on the Kashmir dispute and on Pakistan-India relations.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized that the youth must maintain full faith in the justness of the Kashmir cause;

fully familiarize themselves with the history and facts of the Kashmir dispute; recognize the massive onslaught of misinformation and disinformation by hostile elements to create confusion and disaffection; and equip themselves with

the requisite skills to craft the counter-narrative and persuasively advocate Pakistan’s stance for a just and lasting

solution in line with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

He also emphasized the importance of proactive diplomatic initiatives on the strength of a whole-of-the-nation approach. The session included a vibrant Q&A segment and concluded with highly insightful remarks by Altaf Wani.

