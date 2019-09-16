ISSI hosts meeting with Turkish media delegation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Monday organized an in-house meeting with a 23-member media delegation from Turkey.

The Turkish media delegation included representatives from major news agencies, print and electronic media. The discussion at the meeting covered major global issues including the deteriorating situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

The Director General ISSI, Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry gave a brief overview of global and regional situation in South Asia, with particular focus on the developments on the Kashmir dispute following the August 5, 2019 abrogation of the special status of occupied Kashmir by the Modi government.

He apprised the Turkish delegation about the serious crisis of human rights situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The members of Turkish media delegation were of the view that there is an increased level of awareness in Turkish society about developments in Kashmir, but more efforts are needed in this regard.

The delegation was also comprehensively briefed about Pakistan's relations with major global powers and its neighborhood policies.

It was communicated that as a responsible member of international community, Pakistan abides by the UN Charter and does not subscribes to war mongering as opposed to its belligerent neighbor, India.

Pakistan's relationship with Russia, China and Afghanistan also came under discussion.