ISSI Hosts Roundtable On “Astana Summit 2024: Solidifying SCO’s Partnerships”
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2024 | 11:21 PM
China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Friday hosted a roundtable discussion titled, “Astana Summit 2024: Solidifying SCO’s Partnerships”
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Friday hosted a roundtable discussion titled, “Astana Summit 2024: Solidifying SCO’s Partnerships”.
The event was moderated by Dr Talat Shabbir, Director CPSC. The speakers at the roundtable included Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI; Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI; HE Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of Republic of Kazakhstan to Pakistan; Ambassador Babar Amin, Pakistan’s first National Coordinator of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO); Dr. Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi, Professor, University of Peshawar; and Marghoob Saleem Butt, Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO, MOFA, a news release said.
DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stressed the significance of the upcoming Astana Summit within the SCO framework, underscoring SCO's role as a pivotal trans-regional platform committed to stability, economic development, and cooperative multilateralism. Emphasizing SCO's expansive reach covering 60% of Eurasia, encompassing 40% of the global population, and a significant portion of the world's GDP, he underscored its evolution into a vital platform for stability and multilateral cooperation.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted SCO's commitment to non-alignment, non-confrontation and inclusivity, offering an alternative perspective in international relations and a different cooperation model in a polarized world.
He also acknowledged the internal and external challenges facing SCO, urging coordinated efforts amidst complex regional and global realities. Pakistan's active engagement with SCO, he noted, aligned closely with its national development goals and aspirations for regional peace and prosperity, reflecting its proactive role in advancing SCO's objectives.
Earlier, Dr. Talat Shabbir highlighted the pivotal role of the SCO in fostering regional stability and prosperity through robust security mechanisms, enhanced economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges. Emphasizing the significance of the Astana Summit 2024, he highlighted the SCO's commitment to promoting peace and cooperation on a global scale.
Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin highlighted Kazakhstan's role in the SCO's development, emphasizing its contributions to regional stability through robust counterterrorism mechanisms and economic cooperation.
He underscored Kazakhstan's commitment to fostering deep ties with SCO countries, promoting global peace, and enhancing regional connectivity. Additionally, he discussed bilateral efforts with Pakistan in geopolitical dimensions, digital development, economic collaboration and connectivity, affirming a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and environmental security in the region.
Ambassador Babar Amin emphasized the significant role of cooperation within SCO member states, stressing also the importance of people-to-people connections and media engagement.
He highlighted SCO's evolving visibility and potential for enhancing development dynamics, suggesting it could surpass BRICS in certain aspects.
Addressing challenges such as terrorism and security, he stressed the imperative of collaborative efforts to foster connectivity and mitigate obstacles, including the involvement of groups like TTP.
Professor Dr. Syed Hussain Shaheed Soherwordi underscored the interconnectedness of security and economics in global affairs, emphasizing the recent Gaza and Ukraine conflicts as examples.
Prof. Dr. Soherwordi proposed key measures including diversifying regional ties, establishing mutual non-aggression agreements among powers, and jointly combating terrorism to ensure regional stability and resilience against foreign intervention. His remarks emphasized the urgent need for collective action to safeguard the region's economic and security interests.
Dr. Marghoob Saleem Butt, Pakistan’s National Coordinator for SCO, underscored the significant contributions of the SCO in various domains, including food security, climate change, and counter-terrorism.
He emphasized the expanding scope of cooperation within the SCO, highlighting initiatives such as joint border operations and enhanced cyber cooperation.
Dr. Butt also outlined Pakistan's priorities during its chairmanship, focusing on connectivity, poverty alleviation, and youth empowerment through digital initiatives. He also noted that Pakistan would be hosting the meeting of SCO Ministers of Trade/Commerce in September 2024 and the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in October 2024.
Looking forward to Astana Summit, he expressed Pakistan’s commitment to adopt the documents which would reflect shared values of good neighbourliness, trust, and partnership, alongside commitments to initiatives such as safe drinking water, sanitation, and strategies for development, anti-drug efforts, and energy cooperation.
Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, in his concluding remarks, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) stands committed to its core mission of fostering security and economic cooperation among member states.
He added that SCO is an organization focused on addressing diverse security challenges including terrorism, extremism, separatism, and non-traditional threats such as climate change and food security.
Highlighting the upcoming Astana summit and the expansion of SCO membership to 10 states with the inclusion of Belarus, he underscored the organization's evolving role and effectiveness in regional stability and development efforts.
The roundtable discussion concluded with a comprehensive question and answer session. The event was attended by a large number of diplomats, practitioners, academics, think-tank experts, students, representatives of the business community and the media.
Recent Stories
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies
EAD, ADB sign $250 mln promoting sustainable PPP program loan
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road
Education budget for Balochistan increased by 52 per cent
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversar ..
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals
World 'cannot afford Lebanon to become another Gaza’: UN chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tribunal seeks election record for 6 constituencies10 minutes ago
-
71st birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto celebrated in Abbottabad10 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi condemns IED explosion near security forces vehicles in Karak10 minutes ago
-
Canal off take from Sukkur Barrage suspended as repair of damaged gates starts14 minutes ago
-
Sardar Saleem urges Ulema to play role in promoting peace, brotherhood14 minutes ago
-
RDA seals illegally constructed factory on 'Lakho' Road15 minutes ago
-
70 % approved schemes part of Balochistan PSDP: Bugti6 minutes ago
-
President pays tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birthday anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Mashhood congratulates Mahnoor, Mehwish, Haider Sultan for winning Gold Medals6 minutes ago
-
Speaker KP assembly chairs meeting to address people local issues6 minutes ago
-
PML-N focusing on strengthening economy: Member Punjab Assembly Salma Butt6 minutes ago
-
EZDMC, KPT&GC discuss provision of cheap electricity to economic zones6 minutes ago