ISSI hosts Rwanda’s Foreign Minister for wide-ranging address

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an address by His Excellency Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Rwanda, titled “Rising Africa: Diplomatic and Economic Success Story of Rwanda.”

The event was held under the rubric of ISSI’s ‘Distinguished Lecture Series’ and was part of ISSI’s efforts to reinforce Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy, said a press release.

His Excellency Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda; Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI); Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and Ms. Amina Khan, Director, Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA), ISSI, spoke on the occasion.

Ms. Amina Khan welcomed H. E. Olivier J.P. Nduhungirehe and shed light on the importance of fostering greater understanding of Africa’s political and economic transformation, particularly Rwanda’s inspiring development model.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his remarks, highlighted the growing importance of Africa in global affairs and the significance of Rwanda’s experience as a model of resilience and transformation.

He said that the Foreign Minister’s visit marks a significant milestone in the growing relationship between Pakistan and Rwanda. Besides successful national reconciliation, he highlighted Rwanda’s rapid economic growth and its strides in governance, socio-economic development, gender empowerment, environmental sustainability, and digital innovation under the leadership of President Paul Kagame.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that Rwanda, with its active role in the African Union, East African Community, and global peacekeeping efforts, offers valuable lessons and meaningful opportunities for beneficial collaboration. He further stated that a positive trajectory in Pakistan-Rwanda relations has been evident in recent years, particularly with the opening of the Pakistan High Commission in Kigali in 2021 and the recent inauguration of the Rwandan Mission in Islamabad.

He emphasized that these diplomatic developments offer practical avenues for enhanced cooperation across multiple domains such as trade, investment, education, health, agriculture, technology, maritime affairs, and people-to=people linkages. Referring to Pakistan’s “Engage Africa” policy, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building dynamic and mutually beneficial partnerships across the African continent.

He expressed confidence that structured political consultations and bilateral agreements will translate the existing goodwill into concrete outcomes and deepen Pakistan’s engagement with Rwanda and Africa at large.

In his address, Foreign Minister Nduhungirehe shed light on his visit to Pakistan, terming it very important for enhancing bilateral engagement, which will help open opportunities for both countries. Mentioning the opening of high commissions in both countries, he said that this will open new opportunities for both sides.

While talking about Rwanda’s journey, he said that the genocide in 1994 killed many, but the country has risen from the terrible tragedy. He further said that the country built itself from scratch and has progressed tremendously since then. Rwanda’s diplomatic evolution has been exemplary, leading to self-reliance and an independent diplomatic outreach.

He emphasized that the country adopted an ambitious foreign policy and created economic opportunities for development.

By making strategic investments across various sectors, Rwanda has positioned itself as an international hub for major events and a prominent tourist destination as well. He went on to say that the extensive reforms have helped create a business-friendly environment. Moving forward, he noted, Rwanda is transitioning towards self-reliance, acknowledging that development aid has its limits, a reality becoming increasingly evident today.

He also said that Rwanda aims to become an upper middle-income country by 2035 and high income by 2050. Foreign Minister Minister Nduhungirehe concluded by saying that this comprehensive vision reflects Rwanda’s commitment to sustainable development and its aspiration to play a more prominent role on the global stage.

The address was followed by a vibrant Q&A session.

The proceedings concluded with a vote of thanks by Ambassador Hamid Asghar Khan, who called the session enlightening and praised Rwanda as a model of resilience and progress. He said Pakistan opened its mission in Kigali to deepen ties with a rising African partner. He also said that Pakistani entrepreneurs must invest in Africa, noting Rwanda’s strategic location and potential to serve as a hub for trade and investment.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, academics, students, and representatives of civil society and the media. Chairman BoG, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, presented ISSI’s memento to the distinguished guest.