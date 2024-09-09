ISSI hosts seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security”

The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), hosted a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security” to underscore the paradigm shift driven by AI, highlighting its potential to enhance Pakistan's national security while addressing emerging risks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), hosted a seminar on “Artificial Intelligence and National Security” to underscore the paradigm shift driven by AI, highlighting its potential to enhance Pakistan's national security while addressing emerging risks.

Air Vice Marshal Dr. Liaquat Ullah Iqbal, CPD & DG PR National Aerospace Science and Technology Park was the keynote speaker. Other distinguished speakers included: Air Commodore Dr. Irteza Ali Khan, Director PAF Center for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (CENTAIC); Ms. Ghazala Yasmin Jalil, Research Fellow, ACDC-ISSI; Dr. Sumaira Kausar, Professor & Director CoE-AI, Bahria University; Khwaja Mohammad Ali, Global Chief Information & Cybersecurity Officer at National Bank; and Air Commodore Dr. Waseem Qutub, Director, ACDA, SPD, a news release said.

Air Vice Marshal Dr. Liaquat Ullah Iqbal, in his keynote address, highlighted the increasing reliance on technology and its dual-nature capable of both destruction and saving lives. He drew parallels with the evolution of technology, such as airplanes used for both warfare and humanitarian efforts.

He emphasized the importance of staying technologically advanced, reflecting on the historical contributions of forefathers in industrialization and the ongoing efforts by the PAF to maintain cutting-edge capabilities.

He discussed the comprehensive indigenization concept, the role of the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, and the development of Kamra as an aeronautical capital. The collaboration with Turkish firms and the establishment of the National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) underscores the commitment to innovation, private sector development, and international partnerships, aiming to leverage technology for national progress and security.

In his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassaddor Sohail Mahmood emphasized the pivotal role of AI in transforming security approaches, offering transformative potential, and significant challenges. He highlighted AI’s potential to enhance predictive analytics, improve intelligence gathering through advanced machine learning, and fortify cybersecurity with real-time threat detection and adaptive responses.

AI also revolutionizes border security with advanced surveillance and biometric verification and optimizes defence operations with autonomous vehicles. He further underscored that human agency must have a pivotal role, especially in critical decision-making.

Ambassaddor Sohail Mahmood emphasized that in education, AI personalizes learning, adapting to individual student needs and styles. Moreover, he cautioned against AI's risks, such as exploitation by adversaries and the spread of disinformation.

He advocated for a robust, ethical AI framework, strong governance, and international collaboration to address these challenges while leveraging AI's benefits effectively. He expressed the hope that the national AI strategy would appropriately cater for these needs.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director ACDC, highlighted the potential benefits of AI and stated that AI had the potential to address challenges to comprehensive national security. It could bring socio-economic development, improve human security conditions, and fulfill the national security needs of a country. It played a substantive role in achieving several UN SDGs. He stressed that Pakistan should fully harness the true potential of AI for its human, and economic needs and achieve its overall national security objectives.

Air Commodore Dr. Irteza Ali Khan, elaborated on “Military Applications of Al and National Security.

” He highlighted the role of AI in shaping modern military applications and national security.

He explained that AI is essential in cyber operations, autonomous weapons, and data-driven warfare, providing strategic advantages through superior decision-making and real-time precision. He emphasized the need for self-reliance in AI infrastructure to safeguard data integrity, privacy, and security, advocating for indigenous AI development and robust institutions to maintain technological sovereignty and national security.

Ghazala Yasmin Jalil stated that AI is already being used and its potential future usage in nuclear deterrence architectures internationally will likely increase. It is inherently dangerous and destabilizing as it is likely to cause an AI-Nuclear security dilemma, increase the risk of accidental nuclear conflict, as well as escalation, and would likely lower nuclear thresholds. It is, thus imperative to discuss and agree on limits to AI in nuclear weapons complexes.

Dr. Sumaira Kausar addressed AI and Socio-economic Development, discussing both challenges and opportunities. She highlighted AI’s transformative role in boosting economic growth by enhancing decision-making, optimizing various sectors, and increasing global competitiveness.

She noted AI’s benefits, from improving agriculture and healthcare to revolutionizing transportation and education. She also highlighted critical challenges such as ethical concerns, job displacement, and the need for robust governance. To address these, she proposed developing global standards, investing in education and training, and engaging stakeholders in AI policy development to mitigate risks and maximize benefits.

Khwaja Mohammad Ali highlighted that AI enhances cybersecurity operations by utilizing real-time data within interconnected cyberspace, allowing for faster and more effective threat detection. Developing states face significant challenges in adopting AI and cybersecurity technologies due to resource constraints, making international cooperation and cyber diplomacy essential.

He also emphasized the importance of fostering indigenous innovation in AI and cybersecurity, developing research institutions, and aligning capabilities with global standards to ensure security in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. Cybersecurity, he noted, is now a shared concern globally.

Air Commodore Dr. Waseem Qutub highlighted the ethical considerations and international regulations surrounding AI and Lethal Autonomous Weapon Systems (LAWS), stressing the need for compliance with International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and the UN Charter. He emphasized human accountability in decision-making and warned against anthropomorphizing weapon systems.

He discussed AI's role in cybersecurity, linking AI's reliance on cyberspace and data with the need for robust cybersecurity measures. He advocated for cyber diplomacy and international collaboration to address challenges posed by rapidly advancing AI and cybersecurity technologies.

He also highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to the ongoing discourse at the UN and relevant multilateral fora regarding legal regime on the subject.

The presentations by the speakers were followed by a Q&A session. Participant dilated on a range of subjects including AI’s role in bridging gaps in education at school level, importance of human agency, and comparative progress in AI field across developing countries.

Amb. Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI, in his vote of thanks, emphasized the rapid advancements in AI and emerging technologies. He highlighted the potential benefits and dangers of weaponization, calling for global accountability to prevent misuse and promote public welfare.