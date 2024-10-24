ISSI hosts seminar on “United Nations and Jammu and Kashmir Dispute”

In the wake of forthcoming ‘Kashmir Black Day’, the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a seminar on “United Nations and the Jammu & Kashmir Dispute” coinciding with UN Day (24 October)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) In the wake of forthcoming ‘Kashmir Black Day’, the India Study Centre (ISC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised a seminar on “United Nations and the Jammu & Kashmir Dispute” coinciding with UN Day (24 October).

In his address as the chief guest, former Ambassador Masood Khan, recalled the historical events that led to the ongoing tragedy of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, particularly since 1947 and the geopolitical dynamics during and after the Cold War influencing the treatment of the issue by major powers, said a press release on Thursday.

He emphasized that justice often favours the stronger party, pointing to India’s actions in August 2019 as a clear indication of its intent to dominate the dispute. India seeks a proxy Chief Minister in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to continue the introduction of measures to solidify its grip on the region, such as domicile rights for non-Kashmiris and the delimitation of Constituencies, he said and adding that India has sought to take irreversible steps that require strategic countermeasures.

Masood Khan called for a united front to address these challenges, stressing the urgent need for advocacy and mobilisation to ensure that Kashmiris' rights are recognised and upheld. He also underscored the importance of engaging civil society, pursuing proactive diplomacy, and ensuring a strong Pakistan.

In the welcoming remarks, DG ISSI Sohail Mahmood emphasized the importance of UN Day as a time for the international community to reaffirm commitment to the UN Charter and support for multilateralism.

He stated that as we commemorate this Day in 2024, the world is confronted with myriad of urgent challenges, including ongoing wars and nearly 56 active military conflicts, proliferation of non-traditional security threats including climate change, global economic slowdown and reversals in realization of SDGs, democratic backsliding in various parts of the world, increasing use of force to settle disputes; and rampant misinformation and disinformation.

He praised the UN's humanitarian efforts, noted that both multilateralism and the UN as an institution remain under assault due to certain member states' actions. He called for the states and the UN to address issues relating to international peace and security on the basis of principles, rather than power.

Highlighting the UN's pivotal role in the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Sohail Mahmood commended its steadfast support of the solution prescribed in relevant Security Council resolutions, a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices to enable the Kashmiris to exercise their inalienable right to self-determination. This solution had garnered support from the international community as well as Pakistan and India, but India later reneged on its solemn commitments.

He underlined that the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination is consistent with Charter principles and UN resolutions, adding that attempts to equate this just struggle with terrorism is a canard that must be rejected.

He further underlined that the Charter principles are immutable and the Security Council resolutions have no statute of limitations. He urged the international community to fulfil its pledges to the Kashmiris and India to honour its own commitments.

Going forward, he called for advancing the Kashmir cause through national consensus, a whole-of-the-nation approach, and deft and proactive diplomacy, particularly as Pakistan prepares for its UNSC membership for the term 2025-26.

He added that the Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora should play a pivotal role in raising global awareness and mobilization through extensive parliamentary and media outreach.

Analyst Farzana Yaqoob criticised the sham elections recently held in IIOJK and highlighted how the Indian government manipulated delimitation process to elevate Hindu representatives in a Muslim-majority region.

She asserted that India cannot claim to be the world's largest democracy and questioned the nature of investment in IIOJK. She denounced India's settler colonialism project and urged some of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to reconsider their investments and partnerships with India.

Analyst Dr. Marium Fatima underscored the legal dimensions of freedom struggle of Kashmiris against Indian occupation.

She highlighted the right to self-determination is universal, and firmly rooted in UN Security Council resolutions and condemned the equating of Kashmir's freedom struggle with terrorism. She warned that demographic changes threaten to erase indigenous Kashmiri identity and dilute self-determination efforts, urging for their preservation and inclusion.

Analyst Altaf Hussain Wani explored the implications of Hindutva ideology and demographic changes in IIOJK. He pointed out that abrogation of articles Article 370 and 35A and domicile politics serve to advance Modi's agenda while undermining Kashmiri freedom struggle.

He asserted the recent elections were orchestrated to tighten BJP's grip on the region. Despite ongoing structural violence, he emphasized that the BJP has failed to achieve its objectives amid widespread resistance from Kashmiris.

Earlier, Dr. Khurram Abbas, Director India Study Centre stated that India has consistently rejected to implement these resolutions and tried to impose its will on the Kashmiri people through coercive in-human tactics.

The seminar concluded with remarks from Chairman ISSI Khalid Mahmood emphasized the urgent need for the UN to focus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He highlighted that this long-standing unresolved issue on the UN agenda remains a critical concern for peace and stability in the region with nuclearized environment.

The event was attended by academics, practitioners, think-tank experts, students, and members of civil society and the media.