ISSI Hosts Young “Azadi Fellows” From IRCRA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISSI hosts young “Azadi Fellows” from IRCRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Monday hosted a delegation of the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA) as part of their Azadi Fellowship program, which aims to engage University and madrasa graduates to deepen their understanding of regional and global affairs.

The event provided a platform for a wide range of exchanges on critical issues with the young delegates drawn from different parts of Pakistan, a news release said.

Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his address on the subject of “Regional Stability in a Global Context,” emphasized the importance of the current historical juncture, noting that this was another defining moment in world politics.

He reflected on the ongoing debate among intellectuals regarding the perceived ‘decline of the West’ and the ‘rise of the rest’, particularly the shift of the global center of gravity from the West to the East. He also touched upon the concept of the ‘Thucydides Trap,’ the intensifying competition between the U.S. and China, as well as the impact of longstanding unresolved disputes such as Palestine and Kashmir on regional and global stability.

He also highlighted transnational terrorism; the critical food, fuel and financial crises (3Fs); and the existential threat posed by climate change.

Additionally, he highlighted the effect of emerging technologies and the risks posed by their militarization.

The DG ISSI underscored the intrinsic link between internal strength and external influence and stressed that a stable polity, a robust economy, and nimble diplomacy, were indispensable to respond effectively to the current and future challenges and to realize the opportunities.

Earlier, Director of the China-Pakistan Study Centre, Dr. Talat Shabbir provided an introduction of ISSI and its research work. He elaborated the Institute’s rich history, organizational structure, and core mission. He highlighted ISSI’s commitment to policy inputs, fostering dialogues, advocating for critical issues, extending outreach, and conducting in-depth analysis on various strategic matters.

During the question-and-answer session, the “Azadi Fellows” and other attendees posed insightful questions, leading to a lively and informative discussion. Topics ranged from specific regional conflicts to broader global strategic trends, providing an opportunity for deeper understanding and exchange of ideas.

At the end of the discussion, President of IRCRA, Israr Madni, thanked ISSI for the opportunity for “Azadi Fellows” for an insightful discourse. The event concluded with closing remarks from Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG, ISSI.

