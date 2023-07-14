Open Menu

ISSI, IFI Sign First-ever MoU Between Pak-Lebanon Think Tanks To Promote Mutual Research

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

ISSI, IFI sign first-ever MoU between Pak-Lebanon think tanks to promote mutual research

Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut on Friday signed the first-ever memorandum of understanding (MoU) between any Pakistani or Lebanese think tank to promote mutual research and activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ):Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East & Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut on Friday signed the first-ever memorandum of understanding (MoU) between any Pakistani or Lebanese think tank to promote mutual research and activities.

Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) represented by its Director, Amina Khan and the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs (IFI) at the American University of Beirut, represented by its Country Director, Dr. Joseph Bahout, signed the MoU, a new release said.

In his remarks on the occasion, Director General ISSI Ambassador (R) Sohail Mahmood highlighted the strong fraternal relations between Pakistan and Lebanon and the desire on both sides to deepen bilateral relations across diverse fields.

He welcomed the signing of the MoU as part of the efforts to build academic and think-tank linkages and hoped that this institutional relationship would induce joint collaborative activities including research and dialogue for mutual benefit.

The DG ISSI added that the uncertain global environment, accentuating traditional and non-traditional security threats, and issues of common concern necessitated international cooperation and such collaborative endeavours as being initiated between ISSI and IFI.

While speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Salman Athar, Pakistan's Ambassador to Lebanon highlighted that this was the first-ever MoU between the think-tanks of Pakistan and Lebanon.

He added that through close mutual cooperation both sides could benefit hugely and achieve a lot.

Country Director IFI, Dr. Joseph Bahout in his remarks hailed the signing of the MoU and said that complex global issues required broader cooperation and this collaboration was a step in the right direction.

He underscored the importance of close consultations between the two Institutions and working out a calendar of joint activities.

Director, CAMEA Amina Khan also spoke on the occasion, noting that the first MoU between a Lebanese and Pakistani think-tank was a testament to the importance Pakistan attached to its relations with Lebanon, which will help strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Beirut Lebanon Middle East Tank

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme

9 minutes ago
 Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU ..

Textile industry agrees to invest in different SAU projects

9 minutes ago
 Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million ben ..

Over Rs 68 billion disbursed among 7.5 million beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaa ..

9 minutes ago
 NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

2 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

2 hours ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

2 hours ago
 Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

Thar farmers educated on biosaline agriculture

9 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 214July 2023

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

3 hours ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

3 hours ago
 UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan