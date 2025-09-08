Open Menu

ISSI Inks MoU With China’s Leading Think-tank SIIS

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2025 | 06:31 PM

ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) to institutionalise and deepen academic collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has concluded a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies (SIIS) to institutionalise and deepen academic collaboration.

The MoU was signed on September 2 in Shanghai, on the sidelines of the “High-level Seminar on Development and Cooperation between China and South Asian Countries” that brought together scholars, experts, and policymakers to deliberate on contemporary global and regional challenges, said a press release issued on Monday.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior officials and scholars from both institutions.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, and Professor Chen Dongxiao, President of SIIS, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides. The MoU establishes a framework for long-term cooperation in areas such as joint research, policy dialogue, academic exchanges, co-publications, and participation in seminars and conferences on issues of mutual interest at regional and global levels.

In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the importance of enhanced academic and intellectual engagement between Pakistan and China, particularly in the context of far-reaching geopolitical and geo-economic shifts. He underscored that this MoU would serve as a sound foundation for sustained collaboration and knowledge-sharing between ISSI and SIIS.

Professor Chen Dongxiao welcomed the partnership and reaffirmed SIIS’s commitment to deepening research collaboration with ISSI on a wide spectrum of themes, noting that closer academic linkages would further enrich

China–Pakistan relations.

The ISSI–SIIS partnership represents a significant step in strengthening scholarly and policy-oriented exchanges between Pakistan and China. It is expected to contribute meaningfully to bilateral understanding and regional dialogue through joint research, publications, and academic cooperation.

It is pertinent to mention that SIIS is one of China’s leading think-tanks with a strong global reputation for policy-oriented research.

Recent Stories

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against socia ..

At least 14 killed as Nepal protests against social media ban turn violent

12 minutes ago
 KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

KP Govt to launch digital E-Pension System

5 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avo ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan, India cricket players avoid talking during net practice

44 minutes ago
 Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

Rejoiced Pakistan set for Asia Cup challenge

5 minutes ago
 SC four judges decline to attend full court meetin ..

SC four judges decline to attend full court meeting, write letter to CJP Afridi

56 minutes ago
 ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SI ..

ISSI inks MoU with China’s leading think-tank SIIS

5 minutes ago
Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawal ..

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for three ODIs in Rawalpindi

9 minutes ago
 Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahi ..

Commander UAE Naval Forces calls on CJCSC Gen Sahir

9 minutes ago
 President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE N ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on UAE Naval Chief, hails strong bilat ..

10 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against US Dollar

10 minutes ago
 PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare C ..

PITB Showcases Pakistan’s First Automated Fare Collection & Bus Scheduling Sys ..

2 hours ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,810 more points

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan