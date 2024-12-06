ISSI, KIIR sign MoU with to upscale advocacy on Kashmir dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Deepening its outreach to national think-tanks, the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) has concluded an MoU with the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), designed to promote policy-oriented research and dialogue, and upscale efforts for enhanced global awareness of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its just and lasting solution.

In his welcome remarks, Chairman KIIR Altaf Hussain Wani apprised the ISSI delegation led by Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, regarding the Institute’s structure and its multi-faceted functions, said a news release.

Over the past 30 years, KIIR has produced reports, and research articles, and also remained engaged with the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNOHRC).

Further, the Institute has deep engagement with international NGOs, UN mechanisms, national and international think-tanks, and global media outlets. KIIR is recognised as a key source of research-based publications for the relevant Government departments and think-tanks.

Wani highlighted that the primary focus of KIIR is to advocate for conflict resolution through strategic dialogues. The Institute actively engages in outreach and networking efforts while promoting international human rights advocacy in Geneva.

Additionally, KIIR has established an extensive outreach and internship program designed to engage and empower the next generation of Kashmiri leaders in different domains.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasized the importance of institutional collaboration, and welcomed the signing of the MoU between ISSI and KIIR.

He noted that while the two Institutions have worked closely in the past, there is a need to further build on and upscale mutual collaboration.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the critical importance of continuous evaluation of the developments in the Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), documenting human rights violations in the occupied territory, and further strengthening advocacy efforts with logic and evidence.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored that peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute remains a high priority for Pakistan's foreign policy.

He called for pooling of resources and engaging Universities and civil society organizations to enhance awareness, especially among NextGen on this national cause.

He emphasised that it is important to convey that "This issue is not about territory. It is fundamentally about the inalienable right to self-determination. The historical, moral, and legal foundations of the Kashmiris’ case are sound and unassailable."

As part of their future initiatives, ISSI and KIIR plan to pro-actively liaise and organize joint activities to scale-up advocacy efforts.