ISSI Mark 50th Foundation Day

Published June 16, 2023

ISSI mark 50th Foundation Day

A large number of diplomats, officials, academics, scholars, representatives of civil society, think tanks, and media celebrated the 50th Foundation Day of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Friday

A large number of diplomats, officials, academics, scholars, representatives of civil society, think tanks, and media celebrated the 50th Foundation Day of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Friday.

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Delivering welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood dilated in detail on the Institute's rich history, proactive contributions, and impressive achievements over the past 50 years since its establishment in June 1973.

The DG ISSI expressed deep gratitude to the previous Chairmen/Directors General and all scholars and researchers that have been part of the ISSI's 5-decades journey. Several of them also attended the ceremony.

The DG ISSI emphasized the importance of recognizing think tanks as a vital component of the policy eco-system.

"They offer a vital platform to a range of stakeholders � most importantly scholars and policy-makers � to constructively engage, collaborate on ideas, generate research, and impact policy, he said.

He added that ISSI would continue its efforts to bridge the gap that traditionally existed between academics and practitioners.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood outlined that it would focus its endeavors on strengthening its interface with all relevant national institutions, promoting interaction with the private sector, civil society, and the youth.

In the realm of the global situation, the DG ISSI said that the world is going through another defining moment in history, with great-power contestation being the most prominent feature and a specter of bloc politics and a new cold war haunting the world.

"Prudence demands that zero-sum perspectives are avoided, countries are spared the dilemma of making painful choices, and the main protagonists are convinced of the benefits of economic inter-dependence as well as the virtues of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," he said.

The ceremony concluded with the cutting of a cake celebrating the Golden Jubilee and 50th Foundation Day of ISSI.

