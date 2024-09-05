ISSI, NIMA jointly organize seminar on “Unlocking the Potential of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s National Security”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) in collaboration with National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA), hosted a seminar on “Unlocking the Potential of Blue Economy and Pakistan’s National Security.”

The seminar was aimed at underscoring the importance of maritime sector development, Pakistan’s profound dependence on maritime trade, the untapped potential of marine resources, and their intrinsic link to national security, a news release said.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MOMA) was the chief guest. Distinguished speakers included: Amb. Masood Khalid, former Ambassador to China; Dr. Nazir Hussain, Member board of Directors, Regional Centre for Strategic Studies, Colombo-Sri Lanka; Rear Admiral, Faisal Ali Shah (R), Honorary Research Fellow NIMA; and Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Saeed HI(M), President, NIMA.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah, in his keynote address, outlined the government’s strategic focus on advancing the Blue Economy, underscoring its importance for Pakistan’s maritime development.

He highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance port capabilities through private sector involvement and attract foreign investment to boost trade and economic growth.

Emphasizing the Navy’s role in strengthening national defence, he stressed that internal strength is crucial for external maritime influence. He also stressed the government’s commitment to improving ports through the upcoming port master plan, which aims to upgrade them to deep-sea ports and enhance transit trade, particularly with Central Asian republics.

Syed Zafar Ali Shah addressed environmental challenges, including the need to combat pollution in Karachi. The development of Gwadar was emphasized as vital for Balochistan’s progress and stability. He also enumerated steps for the expansion of shipbuilding and port facilities at Port Qasim and Gwadar and utilizing ports for tourism, oil extraction, and renewable energy.

In his welcome remarks, Amb. Sohail Mahmood emphasized the Blue Economy’s pivotal role in strengthening Pakistan's national security and driving long-term economic resilience and growth.

He detailed Pakistan's extensive maritime assets, including its lengthy Arabian Sea coastline, diverse marine life, and rich reserves of hydrocarbons, minerals, and fisheries.

He highlighted the challenges and deficiencies in the policy and institutional frameworks hindering the full development of Blue Economy and stressed the need to gradually shift the focus from a primarily continental mindset to maritime domain.

He said sustainable management of marine resources, with due attention to environmental considerations, was essential for economic growth. So was the development of ocean-based industries.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood also stressed the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region and Pakistan’s key position at a major global trade crossroads, with Gwadar Port playing a crucial role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He noted Pakistan concerns over the role assigned to India within the ‘Indo-Pacific’ construct and called for a comprehensive approach involving diplomatic, technological, and security strategies to maintain regional stability.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to advancing maritime interests for sustainable growth and national security.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Director ACDC Malik Qasim Mustafa highlighted the significance of the Blue Economy.

He stated that Pakistan should prioritize the Blue Economy as a new arena for investment and a critical element for sustainable economic activity. True utilization of Pakistan’s marine resources can help the country achieve sustainable economic growth.

He added that ensuring the protection of its sea lines of communication would contribute towards strengthening Pakistan's national security as its trade and energy lifeline was seaborne and any disruption in it could severely hamper its national security, development, and economic growth. To overcome several related challenges in the maritime domain Pakistan needs to build an effective maritime policy.

Amb. Masood Khalid elaborated on the geo-strategic importance of the Arabian Sea in the context of ‘Indo-Pacific’ strategic thought. He noted the Arabian Sea’s critical role in global trade and described the Indian Ocean as comprising 20 percent of the world’s water.

He highlighted significant non-traditional threats and strategic imbalances from the U.S.-India cooperation as well as ASEAN’s security concerns. With India working on becoming a dominant naval force and the U.S. seeking to contain China, Amb. Masood Khalid outlined challenges to regional stability. He cited NATO’s “China threat” designation and recent China-Philippines clashes as potential challenges in this context.

Dr. Nazir Hussain shared his insights on harnessing the Blue Economy for sustainable economic growth. He highlighted the critical role of maritime resources in global trade and national security, emphasizing Pakistan’s underutilization of its over 1,000 km coastline and vast Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

He stressed that Pakistan remains “sea-blind” and underutilizes its maritime potential. He urged a shift from land-based to sea-based strategies to unlock US$100 billion in untapped resources, advocating for national awareness and strategic initiatives to harness the Blue Economy.

Rear Admiral Syed Faisal Ali Shah addressed maritime security, discussing both challenges and opportunities. He highlighted the ‘Indo-Pacific’ Strategy’s role in countering China’s influence and its potential to escalate regional tensions.

He expressed concern about India’s advancements in military AI and missile technology and the impacts of climate change on sea levels and biodiversity. Despite these issues, he noted opportunities to overcome ‘sea blindness’, boosting regional cooperation, and promoting coastal tourism.

Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Saeed, in his concluding remarks, highlighted the critical gaps in understanding Pakistan’s Blue Economy, stressing its ethical ties to ecosystem preservation.

He emphasized the need to depoliticize Gwadar, improve fisheries exports, and enhance port visibility and security.

He advocated for using small coastal ships for efficient transit and stressed better resource allocation for the effective implementation of policies.

Amb. Khalid Mahmood, Chairman BoG ISSI, in his vote of thanks, highlighted the vital connection between maritime opportunities and national security.

He emphasized that addressing security challenges is crucial to maximizing Pakistan’s maritime potential.

The seminar was attended by academics, diplomats, practitioners, students and members of the think-tank community and the media.