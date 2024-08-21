ISSI, NIMA Sign MoU For Closer Collaboration
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) amid further enhancing its institutional collaboration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA)
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) amid further enhancing its institutional collaboration has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA).
The signing ceremony, held at ISSI, marked the commencement of a new chapter in academic and research cooperation between the two Institutes. Director General ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood and President NIMA Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmad Saeed, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.The event was moderated by Malik Qasim Mustafa, Director ACDC, a news release said.
Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood warmly welcomed the NIMA delegation, highlighting the importance of formalizing the relationship between the two think-tanks. He lauded NIMA’s contributions to Pakistan’s maritime and security policies and expressed confidence that the MoU would pave the way for enhanced mutual collaboration, including impactful research, conferences, and capacity-building initiatives.
Ambassador Mahmood concluded by reaffirming the commitment of both institutions to leverage their combined expertise and resources for the advancement of Pakistan’s interests in the maritime and related domains.
Vice Admiral Ahmad Saeed reflected on past collaboration between NIMA and ISSI and expressed optimism for a higher level of collaboration through this formalized partnership. He highlighted that the joint endeavours would introduce a fresh perspective on policy orientation, particularly in maritime affairs.
He concluded by stating that the collaboration would yield positive outcomes in influencing the policy process, aligned with the strategic objectives of both institutions.
Earlier, Malik Qasim Mustafa noted that ISSI and NIMA had a history of active collaboration, and this MoU will facilitate cooperation in a more structured manner with a focus on maritime security, Blue Economy, and broader maritime interests.
The MoU sets out a framework for future collaborative efforts, encompassing the exchange of researchers, the organization of joint events, and the initiation of research projects covering subjects of mutual interest.
