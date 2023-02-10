UrduPoint.com

ISSI Organizes In-house Session With Heads Of Mission Of African Countries

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 05:00 PM

ISSI organizes in-house session with heads of mission of African countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized an organised an in-house session with heads of mission of African countries in Islamabad.

The session, which held under the chair of ISSI Director General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, was attended by Dean of the African Corps and Ambassador of Morocco Mohammed Karmoune, High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa Mthuthuzeli Madikiza, Ambassador of Sudan Salih Mohammed Ahmed Mohamed Siddig, High Commissioner of Kenya M. Nyambura Kamau, High Commissioner of Mauritius Rashid Ally Soobadar, High Commissioner of Nigeria Mohammed Bello Abioye, and Charge d' Affaires of Somalia Shirwa Abdullahi Ibrahim.

On the occasion, views were exchanged on the myriad dimensions of Pakistan-Africa relations. The African envoys shared their thoughts on the level of mutual cooperation and underscored the desire for deeper collaboration in diverse fields including political, economic and people-to-people exchanges.

ISSI DG Ambassador Sohail Mahmood shared a historical perspective on Pakistan-Africa relations and highlighted the main contours of Pakistan's 'Engage Africa' policy.

He said practical steps taken to expand Pakistan's diplomatic footprint in Africa and deepen its economic engagement with the continent. He added that Pakistan's policy was further driven by the pivot to geo-economics.

Areas of mutual cooperation were identified, including prospects for increased trade and investment as well as opportunities in the wake of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). It was agreed to maintain regular mutual dialogue, facilitate interface with the private sector, and strengthen linkages with academic institutions and think-tanks.

Chairman BoG ISSI Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, and Director Amina Khan also spoke on the occasion.

