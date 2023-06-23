The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a 'Roundtable Discussion' to mark the 'International Day of Women Diplomacy' here on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organized a 'Roundtable Discussion' to mark the 'International Day of Women Diplomacy' here on Friday.

The discussion was chaired by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, said a press release.

In the introductory remarks, Director of CSP Dr. Neelum Nigar said that celebrating this important day today serves as a powerful reminder of the significant contributions women have made and continue to make in the field of diplomacy. It provides an excellent opportunity to reflect on the achievements, challenges, and aspirations of women diplomats worldwide.

In the welcoming remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood stated that the UNGA resolution of 20 June 2022 that proclaimed 24 June to be the 'International Day of Women in Diplomacy' calls upon member states to observe this Day annually, promoting women's equal participation in diplomacy through education and awareness-raising activities.

He said the field of diplomacy, traditionally male-dominated, is undergoing positive transformation with the number of women diplomats increasing sharply. Some countries have achieved gender parity, while others are progressing. Pakistan has made significant strides in the past two decades, appointing its first women Foreign Minister, Foreign Secretary, and Spokesperson.

The Roundtable discussion was concluded with remarks by Chairman BoG, ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood.