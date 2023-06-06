UrduPoint.com

ISSI Reaches Important Milestone – 50th Anniversary Since Foundation

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), one of Pakistan's premier think tanks, reached an important milestone as it commemorates the 50th anniversary of its founding on 16th June 2023.

This marks half a century of dedicated research and scholarly contributions in the field of foreign policy and strategic studies, a news release said.

Founded in 1973 -- with a vision to foster critical analysis, promote understanding, and generate innovative ideas -- the ISSI is devoted to providing an in-depth understanding and objective analysis of regional and global strategic issues, affecting international peace and security.

The Institute also promotes a broad-based and informed public understanding of vital issues relating to Pakistan's foreign policy and national security as well as strategic stability in South Asia.

Over the past five decades, the Institute has been instrumental in influencing the policy process and helping with narrative-building by offering valuable insights and providing a platform for informed discourse on matters of national and international importance.

With its multi-disciplinary approach and a team of renowned scholars and dedicated researchers, the ISSI has consistently produced quality research on diverse subjects, including international relations, security, geopolitics, regional dynamics, and Pakistan's pivot to geo-economics. Its regular and special publications, Seminars, Conferences, and policy briefings have played a pivotal role in shaping public opinion and influencing policy formulation.

The Institute's work is conducted through 5 Centres of Excellence, with distinct geographic and thematic focus, viz.

(i) China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC); (ii) Centre for Afghanistan, middle East and Africa (CAMEA); (iii) India Study Centre (ISC); (iv) Arms Control and Disarmament Centre (ACDC); and (v) Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP).

The Institute has also built strong partnerships with national and international counterpart think tanks for fruitful collaboration. Thus far, over 70 Protocols and memorandum of understandings (MoUs) for cooperation have been concluded with these partner institutions in Pakistan and in different parts of the world.

As ISSI embarks upon celebrating this occasion, the curtain rises on a series of events and activities that will reflect on its rich legacy, acknowledge its achievements, and outline the course for the future. This commemorative milestone not only honours the Institute's ongoing contributions but also recognizes the cumulative efforts of the researchers, scholars, policymakers, and stakeholders who have been part of this journey. The ISSI community remains profoundly grateful for their invaluable contributions.

The 50th anniversary celebration of ISSI promises to be a platform for intellectual exchange, fostering dialogue, and advancing knowledge in all relevant areas of focus. It will bring together experts, academics, diplomats, practitioners, and thought leaders to engage in insightful discussions, share perspectives, and explore new avenues for collaboration.

A key element in this context would be the 50th Foundation Day event on 16 June 2023, which would feature a high-level policy address. As part of the commemoration, a number of new Books and Special Reports will also be introduced on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Africa Afghanistan Islamabad Century World Exchange China Middle East June Event All Share Asia

Recent Stories

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announce ..

UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announces new standards for non-member ..

12 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf an ..

Fujairah Ruler briefed about Dubai&#039;s Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinar ..

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree dissolving 4th ordinary session of SCC

12 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to S ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Manal Ataya as advisor to SMA

42 minutes ago
 MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption ..

MoIAT, EDGE launch Talk 4.0 to drive tech adoption, sustainable practices

1 hour ago
 Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihad ..

Manchester City players earn their wings in Etihadâ€™s Pilot Challenge Undefined

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.