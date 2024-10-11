ISSI Roundtable Underscores SCO As Catalyst For Regional Integration, Connectivity
Faizan Hashmi Published October 11, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) hosted a roundtable discussion on Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) A Catalyst for Regional Integration and Connectivity".
The event brought together distinguished experts, diplomats, and scholars to discuss the multifaceted role of the SCO in fostering regional cooperation, security, and economic integration, a news release said.
Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, in his remarks, emphasized the SCO’s global salience, its growing organizational and substantive evolution, its significance as the largest transregional platform, and its prominence within the evolving multipolar global order. He added that while ideal outcomes from multilateral platforms like the SCO are desirable, the realities and challenges must be acknowledged. Progress, even if not perfect, should be supported and strengthened. He further added that patience is crucial, as the SCO, like other organizations, evolves at its own pace. Highlighting its growing economic influence, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that SCO members' trade had risen from $667 billion in 2001 to $6 trillion in 2022, demonstrating the organization’s increasing global relevance and economic heft. Hosting the SCO-CHG meeting is a distinct honour for Pakistan and as the host country, it would ensure the summit’s successful outcome.
Dr. Saif Malik, Director of the Army Institute of Military History, spoke about the critical role of SCO in countering terrorism and ensuring regional stability. He addressed the challenges posed by extremist groups such as ISIS and ISKP and highlighted the need for a comprehensive SCO policy to combat these threats. He also discussed the complexities of regional geopolitics, particularly the relations between Pakistan, India, China, and Russia.
Ms. Amna Masood, Professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences, International Islamic University Islamabad, emphasized the importance of leveraging the SCO forum to enhance Pakistan’s trade and technological partnerships with Central Asian and South Asian nations.
She noted that the upcoming CHG meeting presents an unprecedented opportunity for bilateral and multilateral meetings aimed at securing economic and cultural cooperation.
Dr. Uzma Siraj, Head of the International Relations Department at Federal urdu University discussed the challenges and opportunities for SCO in promoting regional connectivity. She outlined key areas for acceleration, including digital infrastructure, environmental sustainability, and educational exchanges, to foster greater regional cooperation.
Ambassador Babar Amin, Pakistan's First National Coordinator for SCO, delivered the keynote address, focusing on Pakistan's achievements during its chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of Government. He outlined Pakistan’s efforts in advancing economic cooperation, connectivity, and security initiatives, despite regional challenges. Ambassador Amin highlighted Pakistan’s strategic role in fostering transport links and regional security cooperation through the SCO framework.
Earlier in his Introductory remarks, Dr. Talat Shabbir, Director of the China Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at ISSI, welcomed all participants, emphasizing the importance of the SCO as a platform representing almost half of the world's population and nearly a quarter of the global GDP. He noted that Pakistan's upcoming hosting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) Summit in October 2024 presents a pivotal opportunity for further multilateral cooperation in trade, peace, and regional stability.
In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of ISSI’s board of Governors, commended the timely organization of the roundtable ahead of the CHG Summit. He reflected on the critical role of the SCO in addressing regional security and economic challenges, and underscored the need for greater coordination among member states to realize the full potential of the organization.
The event concluded with a lively Q&A session, during which participants discussed various aspects of regional cooperation, security, and the future of SCO in the evolving global landscape.
Recent Stories
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
Russian, Chinese PMs to visit Pakistan next week
20 miners killed, seven others injured in rocket attack on Dukki coalmines
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI's request to adjourn intra-party elections review, a delaying tactic, says CJP45 seconds ago
-
Police launch public councils to enhance community policing in Malakand49 seconds ago
-
No country can progress without a high-quality education system: PM10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s first Energy Climate Data dashboard launched to address information gaps11 minutes ago
-
Planning Minister pays tribute PIDE outgoing VC, Dr Nadeem-ul-Haq11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Traffic Police issues Diversion Plan for SCO Summit11 minutes ago
-
KP gov't files contempt over not de-sealing of house11 minutes ago
-
IHC approached against arrest of KP employees in during protest11 minutes ago
-
SAU hosts speech competition on AI,social media, Top Students honored with awards11 minutes ago
-
Babar Alaud Din urges media to highlight Punjab govt's public welfare measures21 minutes ago
-
NDMA hosts national conference on Humanitarian Response for Gaza, Lebanon31 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea regarding constitutional amendment31 minutes ago