Open Menu

ISSI Signs Letter Of Cooperation (LoC) With MISIS To Strengthen Research Collaboration

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ISSI signs Letter of Cooperation (LoC) with MISIS to strengthen research collaboration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), highlighted that the signing of the Letter of Cooperation (LoC) further formalises the framework for institutional cooperation between ISSI and MISIS, building on the Working Protocol signed in October 2024.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General of ISSI, Dr. Khurram Abbas, Director of India Study Centre, and researchers attended the virtual ceremony, while Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, Chairman of MISIS, executive board members of MISIS, and others participated from MISIS.

Ambassador of Myanmar in Islamabad, Wunna Han, and Mr Anwar Zeb, Pakistan’s Chargé d´Affaires in Yangoon also attended the ceremony, said a press release on Friday.

The LoC was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General, ISSI and Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, Chairman of MISIS.

The DG ISSI expressed hope that the signing of the LoC between the two institutes would open up new opportunities to further deepen this partnership.

He also expressed satisfaction with the progress on joint research by researchers from both institutions, setting the stage for deeper cooperation.

He also noted that the changing international landscape would lead to new developments in South Asia, East Asia, and the wider world, making our exchanges and cooperation crucial in analyzing these developments.

The chairman of MISIS, Ambassador U Thant Kyaw, stated that the signing of the LoC would be another milestone in mutual research and collaboration following the October 2024 Working Protocol.

He also said it would expand opportunities for exchanging ideas and foster a collaborative environment, maximizing engagements.

He focused on the need for stronger ties between Myanmar and Pakistan, as well as enhanced collaboration between the two think tanks, including through the exchange of visits.

Mr. Anwar Zeb, speaking on behalf of the Embassy of Pakistan in Myanmar, said that Pakistan and Myanmar enjoyed cordial relations.

He expressed his optimism that the ongoing efforts will lead to mutually beneficial outcomes and continued goodwill on both sides.

Recent Stories

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

51 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

16 minutes ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

46 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

2 hours ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

3 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

4 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

4 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan