ISSI, SPRC Sign MoU To Enhance Collaboration In Research, Policy Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2025 | 07:11 PM

The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in research and policy dialogue, with a special focus on intra-regional trade, economic integration and connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) and the Social Protection Resource Centre (SPRC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in research and policy dialogue, with a special focus on intra-regional trade, economic integration and connectivity.

The MoU was signed by Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, Director General ISSI, and Dr. Safdar Sohail, Executive Director SPRC, said a press release issued here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored ISSI’s commitment to foster collaboration with think-tanks and research institutions with niche area specialization like the SPRC.

He underlined that such partnerships are mutually-advantageous, enabling both the sides to bring together their strengths, and produce fruitful inputs for relevant stakeholders. He proposed a joint study focused on regional trade frameworks, particularly keeping in view the importance of economic integration.

Despite existing commitments, intra-regional trade remains at a low level due to myriad of factors including political, economic and technical. He highlighted the importance of organizations such as SAARC, ECO, and D-8 in this context.

Similarly, he stressed the need for devoting more focused attention to India-Pakistan trade matters with a view to evaluating the relevant issues on the basis of facts and data, and bringing clarity to the public discourse.

Dr. Safdar Sohail welcomed the formalization of ISSI-SPRC relationship. He echoed Ambassador Sohail Mahmood’s recommendations and proposed organizing a conference centered on the two sides’ areas of study. He emphasized the significance of ECO and SAARC in fostering economic integration and suggested scrutinizing existing loopholes to formulate timely recommendations. Additionally, he advocated for presenting knowledge stored in old formats in new and innovative formats in view of the technological transformation and latest means of communication.

Earlier in the event, Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives at ISSI, provided an overview of ISSI and its five Centres. The event concluded with a series of collaborative recommendations from both teams, reaffirming their commitment to facilitating informed policy-making and enhancing public awareness regarding intra-regional trade and economic collaboration frameworks.

