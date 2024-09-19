Open Menu

ISSI To Host One-Day Int'l Conference On Pakistan’s Ancient Archeological & Civilizational Heritage

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) is hosting a One-Day International Conference, titled “Celebrating Pakistan’s Ancient Archaeological and Civilizational Heritage", here at ISSI on September 30th.

As the cradle of ancient civilizations, Pakistan boasts millennia-old, multi-layered heritage, including the Indus Valley Civilization and the Buddhist Gandhara Civilization. It is home to pre-historic cities of Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa and iconic archeological sites at Taxila, Swat and Takht-e-Bahi, a news release said.

While the Indus Valley civilization was the contemporary of ancient Egyptian and Babylonian civilizations, the Buddhist Gandhara evolved with multiple influences and is known particularly for its distinctive iconography. With six archeological marvels designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and a treasure trove of pre-historic and historic artefacts, Pakistan’s incredible civilizational legacy is imprinted deep on the global cultural landscape.

The International Conference will serve as a platform for insightful expert and policy discourse, focused on enhancing global awareness about Pakistan's rich and varied heritage and devising strategies for a range of objectives from improved conservation and preservation to promotion of sustainable tourism.

The Conference sessions will explore archeological and cultural aspects of this unique heritage from technical and scholarly perspectives and contribute to enhanced understanding as well as interfaith dialogue and harmony.

Additionally, the Conference participants will undertake comprehensive analysis of tourism models and international best practices that support local economies, better preserve cultural heritage, and offer enriching experiences for tourists from within and abroad, while promoting cross-cultural ties and dynamic people-to-people exchanges.

By bringing together eminent international and Pakistani scholars, archeologists, experts, area specialists, and policymakers, the Conference aims to provide an avenue for underscoring the global salience of Pakistan’s ancient archaeological and civilisational heritage and catalysing it for sustainable tourism development.

