ISSI welcomes Ambassador of Russian Federation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev, for his inaugural visit.

Director-General of ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chairman of the board of Governors (BOG) ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood; Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP), Dr. Neelum Nigar; and Research Associate at CSP-ISSI, Taimur Khan, a news release said.

Extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Khorev, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood hoped that Pakistan-Russia relations would continue to grow during his tenure. He also highlighted the Institute’s history as well as scope of work and ISSI’s activities reinforcing closer Pakistan-Russia relations.

During the discussion, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations, cooperation on regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora.

Noting multiple complementarities, the two sides acknowledged the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, energy, security, and people-to-people domains.

The reinforcement of ties through close collaboration in forums such as SCO was highlighted. Russia's chairmanship of BRICS this year and Pakistan’s interest in BRICS membership were also discussed.

It was also agreed to pursue activities that would help promote closer interface between scholars, area specialists and academics as well as think-tanks on both sides to foster deeper mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Russia.

The meeting concluded with Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presenting the Institute's momento to Ambassador Khorev on his maiden visit to ISSI and a group photograph.