ISSI Welcomes Ambassador Of Russian Federation
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev, for his inaugural visit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) on Tuesday welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of the Russian Federation Albert P. Khorev, for his inaugural visit.
Director-General of ISSI, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood chaired the meeting, which was attended by Chairman of the board of Governors (BOG) ISSI, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood; Director of the Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP), Dr. Neelum Nigar; and Research Associate at CSP-ISSI, Taimur Khan, a news release said.
Extending a warm welcome to Ambassador Khorev, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood hoped that Pakistan-Russia relations would continue to grow during his tenure. He also highlighted the Institute’s history as well as scope of work and ISSI’s activities reinforcing closer Pakistan-Russia relations.
During the discussion, both sides expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations, cooperation on regional issues, and collaboration in multilateral fora.
Noting multiple complementarities, the two sides acknowledged the importance of exploring new avenues for mutually-beneficial cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, energy, security, and people-to-people domains.
The reinforcement of ties through close collaboration in forums such as SCO was highlighted. Russia's chairmanship of BRICS this year and Pakistan’s interest in BRICS membership were also discussed.
It was also agreed to pursue activities that would help promote closer interface between scholars, area specialists and academics as well as think-tanks on both sides to foster deeper mutual understanding and strengthen ties between Pakistan and Russia.
The meeting concluded with Ambassador Khalid Mahmood presenting the Institute's momento to Ambassador Khorev on his maiden visit to ISSI and a group photograph.
Recent Stories
CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari
Pakistan urges UNSC to be more transparent, inclusive to address conflicts, cris ..
RDA takes strict action against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks
Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak
First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held
SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences
Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father death anniversary
SECP issues clarification on its power to call meetings
Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan
CM's initiatives reviewed
AJK President emphasizes lawyer role in justice, Kashmir cause
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM's initiatives bringing prices down; DC Vehari5 minutes ago
-
RDA takes strict action against illegal housing scheme Green Hawks6 minutes ago
-
Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak6 minutes ago
-
First meeting of District Monitoring Committee held6 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits residences of martyred policemen to offer condolences5 minutes ago
-
Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza postpones father death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for providing relief to common men during Ramazan5 minutes ago
-
CM's initiatives reviewed26 minutes ago
-
Crime control, security arrangements during Ramazan discussed30 minutes ago
-
DC visits vegetable market Rawat, sasta model bazaar to check rates of daily use items30 minutes ago
-
Training session for "Home-Based Workers" to use social media30 minutes ago
-
Man arrested after DPO takes notice26 minutes ago