Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

ISSI’s annual flagship event next week to focus on “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI)’s annual flagship dialogue forum, the “Islamabad Conclave”, is set to take place on 3-4 December 2024. This would be the 4th edition of 'Islamabad Conclave', with this year’s thematic focus on “Pakistan and the Evolving Global Order.”

The Islamabad Conclave embodies a track 1.5 initiative designed to bring together high tiers of Pakistani leadership as well as distinguished practitioners, scholars, academics, and area specialists from Pakistan and abroad.

The event serves as a forum to evaluate developments at the global and regional levels; assess their general and specific impact on Pakistan; and propose responses and innovative solutions for Pakistan to the emerging challenges and opportunities, said a press release.

Cognizant of the complex geo-political, security, and geo-economic dynamics, the Conclave’s overall theme this year is further divided into five sub-themes, namely: (i) Major Power Competition: Emerging Realities; (ii) Evolving Strategic Environment: Impact on Order, Institutions, and Norms; (iii) Space for middle Powers and the ‘Global South’; (iv) Transforming Regional Dynamics and Architecture: Pakistan’s Posture; and (v) Future of Multilateralism.

After the inaugural plenary, the five sub-themes would be explored in separate working sessions. These meticulously crafted sessions envisage participation of eminent speakers with rich and diverse backgrounds and experiences, thus fostering comprehensive dialogue and strategic insights. The concluding plenary would aim to synthesize the plethora of ideas and perspectives shared throughout the event.

Over the past four years, the Islamabad Conclave has emerged as a vital component of the annual, think-tanks-based track 1.5 policy dialogues in Pakistan. Earlier, the 3rd edition of Islamabad Conclave in 2023 generated insightful discourse and policy prescriptions on the theme of “Pakistan in a Changing World.”

