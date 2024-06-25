ISSI’s marks 51st anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) celebrated the 51st anniversary of its founding here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, graced the occasion as chief guest where he dilated in detail on Pakistan’s foreign policy in a transforming world, a news release said.

Delivering his welcome remarks, DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underscored the growing impact of think-tanks and research organizations globally, stressing their pivotal role in generating research-based inputs, fostering informed dialogue, and impacting policy. Over the past five decades, he said, the ISSI has evolved into a formidable research organization and a reputable public sector think-tank. This journey, he emphasized, has been supported by the political and administrative leadership of the Foreign Ministry and guided by the ISSI board of Governors.

Reflecting on the past year, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted ISSI’s proactive initiatives aimed at bridging the gap between academic and policy communities; providing a platform for inclusive, multi-stakeholder dialogue; strengthening collaboration with national stakeholders; increasing collaboration with international partners; enhancing research standards; and leveraging media and social media platforms for wider dissemination of insights. He emphasized ISSI’s thematic priorities, which encompassed analyzing global and regional developments; supporting concept of ‘comprehensive’ security; strengthening efforts to accentuate ‘pivot to geo-economics’; and reinforcing Pakistan’s strategic engagements with major powers as well as key regions including Central Asia, ASEAN and Africa.

Additionally, ISSI’s engagements on issues such as the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, Afghanistan’s regional implications, middle East dynamics, climate change impacts, and cultural diplomacy were noted as critical contributions to the policy discourse.

On the occasion, the ISSI’s 5 Centres presented the chief guest with their new Books/Special Reports, covering themes that are in tandem with the needs of Pakistan. The CAMEA presented its book titled ‘The Return of the Taliban: International and Regional Perspectives’; ISC presented its book titled ‘Critical Issues Facing South Asia: politics, Security, & Non-Traditional Challenges’; and CSP presented its book on ‘Pakistan’s Pathway to Development: Integrated Economy, Environment & Society’. The CPSC presented its report ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organization: A Focus on Growth, Evolution, and Collaboration’; and ACDC presented its report titled ‘India’s Maritime Buildup: Implications for the Indian Ocean.’

The Chairman and DG ISSI presented a special shield to the chief guest, which was followed by the cutting of a cake celebrating ISSI’s 51st anniversary.

The event was attended by a large number of former diplomats, senior officials, members of the Islamabad-based Diplomatic Corps, academics, scholars and researchers, and representatives of civil society, think-tanks, and the media.