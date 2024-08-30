Issuance of CNICs to Afghan nationals: Court reserves verdict on bail applications of 4 NADRA officials

A special court (Central) on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail applications of four National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials involved in a case related to the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) A special court (Central) on Friday reserved its verdict on the bail applications of four National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials involved in a case related to the issuance of Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals.

The court reserved its verdict upon the completion of arguments by the parties, and it is likely to be announced on Saturday (August 31).

Special Judge (Central) Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh conducted the proceedings on the bail applications of the accused - Danial Aziz, Umar Farooq, Javed Iqbal, and Majid.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case against the NADRA officials on charges of issuing CNICs to Afghan nationals after receiving bribes.