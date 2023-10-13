Open Menu

Issuance Of Driving Licence To Transgenders Starts

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Issuance of driving licence to transgenders starts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Additional IGP Traffic Mirza Faran Baig has started issuing driving licences to transgenders.

Sources told APP that issuance of driving licence to transgenders had been started across the province.

Faran Baig issued driving licences to transgenders coming from all over Punjab. Among other transgender community representatives, Musarrat thanked the officers.

The Punjab government had opened the first transgender public school in the provincial capital in its bid to empower more trans-persons in society. To educate and teach skills to trans-persons, the government had also set up three transgender schools in the major cities of the province including Multan, Bahawalpur, and DG Khan.

These institutes provide free education from Primary to higher secondary classes while imparting skills training that includes stitching, cooking, other small empowering skills and make-up.

