Issuance of driving license to hearing impaired persons approved

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :The Sindh Cabinet on Monday approved a summary for issuance of Driving License to hearing impaired persons.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar had termed the move a historic moment for the hearing impaired persons, said a statement.

He expressed the hope that other issues of the hearing impaired persons would also be resolved, adding that some amendments would be made in Motor Vehicle Registration Laws before issuing the licenses to the hearing impaired persons.

He said the provincial government had already issued special Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and Disability Certificates to special persons.

The CM had also announced five per cent quota in jobs for them and in couple of weeks special persons would be given offer letters.