Issuance Of Driving Licenses Begins In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:04 PM

The city traffic police on Tuesday started issuing driving licenses after a hiatus of three weeks due to lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The city traffic police on Tuesday started issuing driving licenses after a hiatus of three weeks due to lockdown.

A spokesperson for the traffic police Muhammad Ismael said that traffic police had temporarily closed driving license branches including learner permit, renewal of driving licence and driving schools due to high rate of coronavirus positivity rate.

Now, all the branches have been reopened and citizens by adopting corona SOPs could contact respectivebranches for getting driving licenses, he added.

Meanwhile, CTO Shahzada Umar Abbas directed the staff to ensure implementation of SOPs during office hours.

