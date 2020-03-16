Issuance of driving licenses suspended in Lakki Marwat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The city traffic police of Lakki Marwat have suspended issuance of driving licenses to people as part of precautionary measures to stop spread of coronavirus in line with directives of City Traffic Police Peshawar.

The issuance of licenses had been halted in the light of the decision taken by the government to shut down educational institutions, wedding halls and banned other get together as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Accordingly, both driving schools run by city Trffiic police are also closed till further orders. The officers and personnel of City Traffic Police have been directed to follow the advisory steps instructed by the government and doctors.