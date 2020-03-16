UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issuance Of Driving Licenses Suspended In Lakki Marwat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Issuance of driving licenses suspended in Lakki Marwat

The city traffic police of Lakki Marwat have suspended issuance of driving licenses to people as part of precautionary measures to stop spread of coronavirus in line with directives of City Traffic Police Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The city traffic police of Lakki Marwat have suspended issuance of driving licenses to people as part of precautionary measures to stop spread of coronavirus in line with directives of City Traffic Police Peshawar.

The issuance of licenses had been halted in the light of the decision taken by the government to shut down educational institutions, wedding halls and banned other get together as a precaution against Coronavirus.

Accordingly, both driving schools run by city Trffiic police are also closed till further orders. The officers and personnel of City Traffic Police have been directed to follow the advisory steps instructed by the government and doctors.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Marriage Traffic Lakki Marwat Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan tally of coronavirus reaches to 94 cases ..

7 minutes ago

National Mushroom Festival 2020 to be held on Apri ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO issues power suspension schedule

20 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes 2.5% lower as post-BoJ rally ..

6 minutes ago

Zafar Mirza says Pakistan is fully prepared to cop ..

27 minutes ago

Japan's markets up after BoJ easing announcement

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.