PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while amending the schedule for election on the two remaining women reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has fixed October 21 and 22, as last date for withdrawal of nomination papers and issuance of final list of candidates.

The initiative has been taken in the light of the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC), said a press release issued by the ECP here on Friday.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers, the Returning Officer accepted the nomination papers of PTI candidate Ayesha Bibi that was challenged by Mehreen Afridi, another PTI candidate that is on serial No.

3 in the Election Tribunal.

The tribunal while giving ruling on the petition rejected the nomination papers of Ayesha Bibi. Ayesha Bibi filed a writ petition against the decision of the Appellant Tribunal in Peshawar High Court that upheld the decision of the Returning Officer.

In light of that verdict of Peshawar High Court, the Returning Officer hasrevised the Form No 32 of the list of candidates.