UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Issuance Of Final List Of Women's Candidates On Reserved Seat On 22nd

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

Issuance of final list of women's candidates on reserved seat on 22nd

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while amending the schedule for election on the two remaining women reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has fixed October 21 and 22, as last date for withdrawal of nomination papers and issuance of final list of candidates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while amending the schedule for election on the two remaining women reserved seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has fixed October 21 and 22, as last date for withdrawal of nomination papers and issuance of final list of candidates.

The initiative has been taken in the light of the decision of Peshawar High Court (PHC), said a press release issued by the ECP here on Friday.

During the scrutiny of the nomination papers, the Returning Officer accepted the nomination papers of PTI candidate Ayesha Bibi that was challenged by Mehreen Afridi, another PTI candidate that is on serial No.

3 in the Election Tribunal.

The tribunal while giving ruling on the petition rejected the nomination papers of Ayesha Bibi. Ayesha Bibi filed a writ petition against the decision of the Appellant Tribunal in Peshawar High Court that upheld the decision of the Returning Officer.

In light of that verdict of Peshawar High Court, the Returning Officer hasrevised the Form No 32 of the list of candidates.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Election Commission Of Pakistan October Women Afridi Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

PM urges Ulema to play role to stop JUI-F's Azadi ..

14 minutes ago

Remove stagnant rain water to prevent dengue sprea ..

4 minutes ago

CTP finalizes arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat I ..

4 minutes ago

King's College London confers Honorary Degree on D ..

4 minutes ago

Status quo to be maintained on FATF Action Plan: P ..

10 minutes ago

Russian-Chinese Early Warning Missile System to Co ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.