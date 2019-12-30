Issuance of mining licenses in KP merged districts from Jan 2

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mineral Department will start issuing of licenses for mining in the merged tribal districts of the province from January 2, 2020

According to a notification, only the locals could apply for the mineral licenses, for which application forms could be submitted online from January 2 after inauguration of the process by the provincial minister.

KP Minister for Mines & Minerals Development Dr Amjad Ali, in a statement, said under the KP Mineral Sector Governance Amendment Act 2019, only the locals would be given mineral sector licenses, who could start mining on joint venture basis.

He said the provincial government imposed ban on lease in the mining sector in the merged districts soon after their merger but after enactment of amended act the leasing process was now being initiated. The start of mining process would would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the merged areas as local labour would get employment opportunities, he added.

He said the KP government was committed to providing maximum facilities to the people of merged districts to address their sense of deprivation.