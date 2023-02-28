Issuance of police character certificate upgraded: Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Tuesday said that the system of issuance of police character certificate, required by the citizens to apply for admission, scholarship, visa, job and immigration abroad had been upgraded with new features and approved by the Police Executive board.

The IG Punjab said that under these new features, the detailed record of the citizens declared innocent by the police investigation and courts would be registered in the character certificate, in which their details would be present with accuracy.

Similarly, the character certificate of the citizens who had been implicated in false cases would be issued with accuracy of record so that these innocent citizens did not have to face problems for employment, obtaining visa, admission to educational institutions or immigration just because of character certificate, he added.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that the police character certificate of all the citizens of the province who obeyed laws was clear, but if a citizen was facing difficulties in obtaining the character certificate despite being innocent, he should immediately contact the concerned authorized officer.

The IG Punjab said that according to the new features, the detailed record of innocent citizens involved in false FIRs would be registered in character certificate so that they did not face any problem and could easily apply not only for admission for education abroad, scholarships, visa, job and immigration, but also be able to proceed with full attention in the fulfillment of their goals.