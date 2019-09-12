UrduPoint.com
Issuance Of Production Orders Of Detained Legislature Sole Discretion Of Speaker

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :The production orders of a member in custody was the sole discretion of the Speaker and member can not claim it as a matter of right, National Assembly Secretariat press release said on Thursday.

"There was no constitutional provision regarding issuance of Production Orders of a detained member.  The disagreeing member may approach the court of competent jurisdiction in that regard," the secretariat said while replying to the letter written by Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to speaker regarding the production of members in the custody to attend the proceedings of the National Assembly/joint session.

Abbasi was given reply on the direction of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, saying the speaker acts independently, responsibly and follows the guiding principles set out in the constitution, rules and parliamentary traditions to run the affairs of the House efficiently and to protect the rights of its members.

Regarding production orders of detained members to enable them to attend National Assembly/joint sitting of Majlis-e-Shoora,the secretariat wrote that speaker judiciously considers each and every case of detention of member and nature of the case registered against him as well.

Referring to the Rule 108 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007, the Member had been informed that the Speaker or Chairman of a Committee may summon a member in custody on the charge of a non-bailable offence to attend a sitting or sittings of the Assembly or meeting of a Committee of which he is a member, if he considers his presence necessary.

"The Speaker had never been selective in issuance of Production Orders of the detained Members. Speaker was well aware of his responsibilities to protect the rights of members and ensure their participation in the Assembly /Joint Session of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007. The Speaker considers every case independently and in a responsible way and also follows the guiding principles set out in the Constitution, rules and parliamentary traditions in order to run the affairs of the House efficiently and to protect the rights of its members as well," said the letter.

