Issuance of show cause notice to PM by ECP is not less than surprise: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st June, 2019) Special Advisor to PM for information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that show cause notice issued to Prime Minister by Election Commission of Pakistan is not less than a surprise.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that show cause notice issued to PM by ECP upon expressing condolences with the bereaved family members over sad demise of former Federal cabinet member and MNA Ali Muhammad Mahar is not less than a surprise.She said PM didn't talk to media men there and also not announced any development projects.She alleged Sindh government of involving in rigging before elections by using government resources excessively.

Duties have been allotted to provincial ministers for electoral campaign.Hundreds and thousands of jobs, packages and development projects have been announced by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.She said on one side ministers of Sindh government are violating rules and regulations of ECP while on the other side candidates of PPP under the protocol of Sindh police is running his electoral campaign.

Why the election commission is silent over these irregularities and is not taking notice of them.She questioned that why ECP is keeping a mum upon these misappropriations and not taking action?