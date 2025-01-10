Issue Of Balochistan University Employees Solved
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The long-standing issue of non-permanent employees at Balochistan University has been resolved, thanks to the intervention of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and subsequent action by the Senate Standing Committee on Education.
In a statement issued on January 9, the university announced that employees serving on a non-permanent basis have now been appointed on a permanent basis, strictly on merit.
The matter was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on education following a formal request from the affected employees to the Deputy Chairman Senate.
A meeting of the committee, chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, was held on January 2 to address the issue.
Key attendees included Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, and other committee members.
The affected employees expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan for his proactive efforts in ensuring justice and addressing their concerns.
Recent Stories
UAE, Portugal discuss best practices in protecting public resources
‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festival ..
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Child Protection Bureau chairperson welcomes Child Courts Bill2 minutes ago
-
Injure in Aziz Bhatti Town firing dies2 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Sanatzar stalls2 minutes ago
-
Japan embassy announces MEXT Teachers Training Scholarship 2025 for Pakistani teachers3 minutes ago
-
Issue of Balochistan university employees solved3 minutes ago
-
60kg beef of sick animal discarded3 minutes ago
-
Woman, who got married after 18 years, asks single parents to gives their lives second chance3 minutes ago
-
Government General Hospital, a success story of efficient heath care on nominal charges through outs ..22 minutes ago
-
Court expresses annoyance over absence of Bushra Bibi33 minutes ago
-
CJ IHC inaugurates website of district courts1 hour ago
-
Robber injured in encounter1 hour ago
-
DDC approves eight projects of public welfare1 hour ago