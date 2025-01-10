Open Menu

Issue Of Balochistan University Employees Solved

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Issue of Balochistan university employees solved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The long-standing issue of non-permanent employees at Balochistan University has been resolved, thanks to the intervention of Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan and subsequent action by the Senate Standing Committee on Education.

In a statement issued on January 9, the university announced that employees serving on a non-permanent basis have now been appointed on a permanent basis, strictly on merit.

The matter was referred to the Senate Standing Committee on education following a formal request from the affected employees to the Deputy Chairman Senate.

A meeting of the committee, chaired by Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, was held on January 2 to address the issue.

Key attendees included Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Balochistan University Dr. Zahoor Ahmed Bazai, and other committee members.

The affected employees expressed their gratitude to Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan for his proactive efforts in ensuring justice and addressing their concerns.

