Issue of cancellation of England tour raised with British minister: FM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said he raised the issue of one sided cancellation of cricket tour of England to Pakistan, with his counterpart during his recent visit to Britain.

In a statement, he said the fans of cricket were disappointed with the cancellation of the tour of England cricket team to Pakistan.

The cancellation of visit by England team without any consultation caused loss to the state television, Pakistan Cricket board and people of Pakistan, he said.

British Foreign Secretary told that the cancellation of the tour was not the decision of the government but of the Cricket Board, he added.

The British minister assured that he would convey reservations of Pakistan to the England Cricket Board, Qureshi told.

He said such decisions caused issues for the players and cricket fans, adding the England team should look at its schedule to determine when it could visit Pakistan.