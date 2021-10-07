UrduPoint.com

Issue Of Cancellation Of England Tour Raised With British Minister: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:30 PM

Issue of cancellation of England tour raised with British minister: FM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday said he raised the issue of one sided cancellation of cricket tour of England to Pakistan, with his counterpart during his recent visit to Britain.

In a statement, he said the fans of cricket were disappointed with the cancellation of the tour of England cricket team to Pakistan.

The cancellation of visit by England team without any consultation caused loss to the state television, Pakistan Cricket board and people of Pakistan, he said.

British Foreign Secretary told that the cancellation of the tour was not the decision of the government but of the Cricket Board, he added.

The British minister assured that he would convey reservations of Pakistan to the England Cricket Board, Qureshi told.

He said such decisions caused issues for the players and cricket fans, adding the England team should look at its schedule to determine when it could visit Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Shah Mehmood Qureshi Visit TV Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 ag ..

Sharjah International Literary Agency signs 120 agreements with publishers and w ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

31 minutes ago
 SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

SSP orders postings of 15 SIs

48 seconds ago
 Takeovers that changed football history

Takeovers that changed football history

50 seconds ago
 Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

Izagirre 'coming home' with Movistar return

52 seconds ago
 Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

Ailing Czech president to cast ballot at home

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.