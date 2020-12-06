UrduPoint.com
Issue Of Clean Drinking Water At 'Koh-e-Suleman' Being Resolved On Priority: Secretary Housing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Liaquat Ali Chatha Sunday said that issue of clean drinking water of 'Koh-e-Suleman' was being resolved on priority as two tube wells of Mithowan and Wahuwa was being made operational immediately.

During his visit of different areas of Koh-e-Suleman here , he said that tube well schemes would be completed on priority as comprehensive planning was made for the purpose.

He said that facility of clean drinking water was basic right of every citizen of the country adding that all efforts were being made for provision of this basic right.

He said that South Punjab Secretariat would play key role in resolving issues of the people.

The secretary said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar taking keen interest in provision of basic facilities at rural and deprived areas.

He said that practical steps were being taken for this purpose. He said that all concerned officers had been directed to hold open courts in their respective offices in order resolve public issues at their door steps.

The sectary said that complaint cell had been made at Housing Urban Development and Public Health Engineering office through which public issues were being resolved.

He said that as per directives of CM Punjab, strict monitoring of ongoing development projects was being made and added that negligence on quality of material would not be tolerated.

Chief Engineer South Punjab Rao Qasim, Executive Engineer Anwar-Ul-Haq, XEN Jawad Qamar and officers of all concerned departments were also present on the occasion.

